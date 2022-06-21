InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device that Easily Installs Barbed Wire (NAM-152)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be an easier way to install barbed wire on someone's land," said an inventor from Westmoreland, Tenn. "so I invented THE CROSS FENCE STRETCHER."

The patent-pending CROSS FENCE STRETCHER allows an individual to quickly and easily install sections of barbed wire along an area of property. A single individual can perform the task efficiently as opposed to having three people do the job, thus saving time and effort. This also prevents the skin from being scratched, jabbed, or punctured by barbed wire, which would prevent injuries which enhances safety. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NAM-152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

