LEVAIN BAKERY DEBUTS FIRST EVER SEASONAL COOKIE "ROCKY ROAD" FOR A LIMITED-TIME ONLY

Starting the summer on a delicious note, Rocky Road is now available to ship nationwide and in all Levain Bakery locations through August.

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levain Bakery has made its name as the purveyor of crispy-outside, ooey-gooey-inside cookies in five classic flavors: Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, and Two Chip Chocolate Chip. Now, after more than 26 years, Levain Bakery is thrilled to introduce a brand-new seasonal cookie just in time for summer. Starting today, Rocky Road will be available in all Levain bakeries and online at www.levainbakery.com through the end of summer.

Limited Edition Rocky Road Cookie. Photo by Mark Weinberg (PRNewswire)

Levain founders Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald created this cookie from their nostalgia of all things summer: roasting marshmallows in the backyard, road trips, campfires, and of course, a melty cone of rocky road ice cream on a warm summer day. Rocky Road starts with dark chocolate cookie dough mixed with rich semisweet chocolate chips, pillowy marshmallows and loads of roasted cashews. And since it's a Levain cookie, it has that signature ooey gooey center customers have come to expect.

"We only make cookies we truly love," said the founders. "It is fitting that our first seasonal cookie features chocolate and marshmallow, a classic combination we've loved since we were kids. As for the cashews, in our opinion, they simply don't get as much attention as they deserve! But with a rich depth of flavor, they balance the sweetness of the chocolate and marshmallows."

Rocky Road will also be available in a brand-new summer cookie assortment in 4, 8 and 12 packs that also feature Oatmeal Raisin, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, and Chocolate Chip Walnut cookies. All Levain Bakery cookies are baked fresh daily and available to ship nationwide via www.levainbakery.com. In addition to the current ten bakeries in New York, Washington, DC, and Boston, Levain is expanding beyond the east coast to Chicago and LA this year. While Rocky Road is the first seasonal cookie to debut, customers can expect new flavors from Pam and Connie in the seasons to come.

ABOUT LEVAIN BAKERY

Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald founded Levain Bakery in 1995 as a small bread shop on the Upper West Side of NYC. The tireless pair, who had trained for triathlons and still keep a robust fitness regimen, started making mammoth 6-ounce cookies with simple high-quality ingredients as the ultimate post-race treat. After finalizing the recipe, they quietly offered the cookies for sale, and they flew out of the stores. Nearly 26 years later with ten bakeries and plans to expand later this year, Levain is often lauded as the home of the world's best cookie. For more information on Levain Bakery, visit www.levainbakery.com or follow the brand on social media @levainbakery.

