GREENBUTTS APPPOINTS FORMER BIG TOBACCO EXECUTIVE AS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Greenbutts, LLC (the "Company" or "Greenbutts") is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Sanches as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer effective immediately.

Luis is a Senior Corporate Executive with more than 30 years of international, cross functional and cross-cultural experience responsible for managing business teams, supporting growth, and leading transformations across multiple geographies such as Australasia, North and South America, and Europe.

He was previously the Senior Vice President of R&D for Reynolds American Inc., an American tobacco company and subsidiary of British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI); the second-largest tobacco company in the United States that generated north of $35 billion revenue for 2021. His corporate tenure under British American Tobacco spanned 31 years in total, including the position of Group Head of Product Development in the United Kingdom and Vice President of Kentucky BioProcessing KBP - a world leader in developing and employing cGMP processes to manufacture recombinant proteins using novel plant-based technology. He successfully led the development of novelty scientific knowledge and multi-category consumer lead product innovations.

"Never before in history have industry and humanity at large shared such a commitment to understand and urgently address matters that negatively impact the sustainability of our planet and, ultimately, our lives. Greenbutts is pioneering solutions that will allow business partners to focus on their growth strategy and deliver their product innovation pipeline while materially advancing their ESG agendas," said Mr. Sanches. "I am proud to join the Greenbutts team and am committed with them "to give every fiber of our being" to offering meaningful sustainable solutions to our partners." Sanches continued.

"We are delighted to have an executive of Mr. Sanches' calibre and industry presence, knowledge, and experience join our already accomplished team," said Tadas Lisauskas, Founder and CEO of Greenbutts.

"For the past 11 years, Greenbutts™️ has been focused on developing a viable alternative to cellulose acetate filters for the global cigarette industry, through extensive R&D and cross-continental partners. While we have had much success in achieving this goal; patenting our technology, continuously adding intellectual property to our portfolio, and validating business cases on a global stage, the addition of Luis Sanches to the team is an opportunity to re-introduce ourselves to the global cigarette industry and assist in their efforts to make the inevitable transition to a zero-plastic alternative as seamless as possible," added Tadas.

Luis will oversee the company's global expansion strategy regarding material and filter production in every region which Greenbutts serves customers. In addition, Mr. Sanches will work on optimizing our filter manufacturing process to meet the regulatory needs and specifications of each of our customers.

Mr. Sanches' expertise of the industry along with his long-standing relationships he has built during his three decades in big tobacco will assist Greenbutts in developing these markets and supporting ESG commitments of global tobacco partners.

About Greenbutts™️

Since 2010, Greenbutts has worked with R&D institutions, international tobacco companies, and industry experts to develop biodegradable filter technology – trademarked as a "Greenbutt". The Company has developed and patented a "zero-plastic" filter, made without any synthetic materials or plasticizers, 100% biodegradable and water dispersing which meets certain industry criteria. The proprietary Greenbutts filter is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by plastic cigarette filter pollution. Over 6 trillion are discarded every year making single-use filters the most littered plastic item in the world. With over a decade of R&D and strong intellectual property, Greenbutts offers the $1 Trillion global tobacco industry a seamless transition to zero-plastic filters while meeting the new global single-use plastic (SUP) legislation initiatives.

