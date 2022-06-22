InventHelp Inventors Develop Wheelchair/Stroller Activity Gym (PBT-177)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a practical product to encourage learning habits in order to increase brain activity and physical development for individuals in wheelchairs or strollers," said one of two inventors, from Eloy, Ariz., "so we invented BENNY'S MOBILE. Our design could also provide hours of enjoyment and fun."

The patent-pending invention provides an activity gym for individuals in wheelchairs or strollers. In doing so, it helps to stimulate physical and mental development. It also could provide added fun. The invention features a multifunctional design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for children, disabled individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-177, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

