THE LUXURY COLLECTION HOTELS & RESORTS EVOKES LUXURIOUS COASTAL CHARM WITH THE OPENING OF COSME, A LUXURY COLLECTION RESORT, PAROS

BETHESDA, Md., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of Cosme, a Luxury Collection Resort, Paros. The idyllic island of Paros is home to serene landscapes, refined culture, rich culinary history, naturally sculpted whitewashed architecture, cobbled pathways and stretches of crystal-clear beaches. Embracing the authentic Cycladic lifestyle and encouraging a carefree state of mind, Cosme offers global explorers an invigorating journey of experiences on the shores of the Aegean Sea, celebrating the joy of life in the charming town of Naoussa. Developed by Kanava Hotels & Resorts, Cosme embraces hoteliers Antonis Eliopoulos' and Kalia Konstantinidou vision and ethos for understated luxury while elevating authentic, Greek hospitality.

Cosme offers an intimate 40 suites, designed to reference the style and beauty of Paros. (PRNewswire)

"We strongly believe in creating authentic, timeless experiences for our guests, encouraging deeper connections between themselves and the destination, by embracing the culture, rituals and traditions as well as evoking a sense of calm," said Kalia Konstantinidou, Co-Owner of Kanava Hotels & Resorts. The time is right to celebrate life and feel free. This is the concept behind the creation of Cosme. Our location, architecture, services and people open up possibilities, allowing guests to express their individuality and choose how they connect, imagine, and enjoy. Every aspect of the hotel is designed to give guests the freedom to make the experience their own."

The property's design, created by architecture and design studio ID Laboratorium, is characterised by the one-of-a-kind 'Aegean Touch' and elegantly blends rare elements from around the Mediterranean with bold Cycladic lines. Design details throughout reference the style and beauty of Paros. All buildings are clean-lined and made with local stone showcasing harmonious architectural compositions inspired by the island's bright fishing villages and indigenous houses. Even the hotel's half-moon pool is an ode to the destination, reflecting the shape of the bay in which Cosme stands. Designed as a natural extension of Naoussa, meandering pathways throughout the property create an intimate village-style feel, reminiscent of the town itself, encouraging guests to revel in chance encounters and serendipitous moments of discovery. The resort's open-air entrance and stone pathway, decorated with a curated explosion of greenery, leads into a marble-floored reception and lobby area that references historical Cycladic buildings. The entrance is light-filled and brought to life with a mural by artist Christina Mandilari of Naked Summers as well as distinctive wallpapers and fabrics featuring handmade embroidery by Pierre Frey. The resort also features a private beach and beach club.

The resort offers an intimate 40 suites, each uniquely appointed and with select suites featuring private pools and views across the crystalline waters. All suites include custom-made furniture by renowned Spanish designer Jaime Hayon, paired with fabrics in warm shades of burgundy and red as well as classic designs with stripes in shades of blue, a colour synonymous with Greece. Spanning 60 square meters and with views of the Aegean Sea, the exclusive and lavish Cosmos Suite is one of the most luxurious accommodations on the island. The ultimate escape, its expansive terrace comes with a private pool, open-air dining area, sunbeds and views across to Cosme's private beach.

"The opening of Cosme this summer is an exciting development for Paros and The Luxury Collection brand," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for The Luxury Collection. "The Luxury Collection provides today's global travelers with experiences that are highly immersive and deeply reflective of the destination. Kanava Hotels & Resorts has been an incredible partner in bringing this vision to life at Cosme, creating an experience for guests that is singular to Paros and special in every way."

Remaining true to the island's roots, Kalia Konstantinidou has personally crafted concepts that bring a true sense of individuality to the hotel. These include a culinary journey by celebrated Greek chef, Yiannis Kioroglou, who brings his passion for 'Medite-Grecian cuisine to the hotel's dining destinations, beachside Parostia and laidback Volta at the heart of the resort. Having joined the team from La Petite Maison in Cannes and La Guerite in Saint Barths and with a background in some of Europe's favourite dining spots, Yiannis remains faithful to his Greek heritage and breathes Greek 'philoxenia' into all of his culinary creations. Each recipe reflects the generosity and laid-back, yet rich traditions of Paros, Greece and the Mediterranean sea. Guests also have the opportunity learn how to cook traditional regional dishes in the Aroma Garden with dedicated sessions each day.

Art is also an integral part of the guest experience with an eclectic mix of native multimedia Greek artists on display. Combining modern and classical approaches, these include Margarita Myrogianni's abstract images of details and shadows from traditional handmade embroidery, which become an abstract place of reference for images such as fishermen's nets, sea urchin shapes, nautical ropes and the light of the Cycladic islands. The potter Dimitris Spyros decorates various hidden corners of the hotel with his unusual forms that are inspired by the sculptural stones of the island's landscape. Outdoors, ID Laboratorium selected the artist Terpsichore, who collaborated with the ceramicist Nikos Gagiatsos to create the faces of its famous lazy sailors, painted on pots.

Located at the highest point in the resort and named after the Greek God of the Sun, Elios Spa pays tribute to the extraordinary setting in which it is nestled. Embracing the slow-paced Cycladic way of life, Elios Spa is a sanctuary for the senses where guests encouraged to rediscover harmony through holistic treatments using exclusively indigenous resources, pure extracts and innovative techniques. The carefully selected spa partner, KORRES, blends rare organic ingredients from Greece and the wider Mediterranean to create locally-inspired healing rituals, treatments and therapies that can be crafted to guests' needs and are designed to stimulate and revitalize the body, soul and spirit. Signature rituals include the Korres Greek Yogurt Facial, the Aegean Sensation Candle Massage and the Elios Sunlight Wellbeing Journey. On the roof of the spa, a dedicated space for star-gazing overlooks Naoussa and the sea, making it ideal for mind-broadening yoga and meditation rituals.

Rates from 900 euro in high season.

ABOUT KANAVA HOTELS & RESORTS

Kanava Hotels & Resorts was created in 1989 by Antonis Eliopoulos, joined in 2000 by his wife Kalia Konstantinidou. Today, Kalia & Antonis Eliopoulos own and manage successfully three awarded five-star hotels and several luxurious villas in Santorini, as well as one five-star hotel and a villa complex in Paros. Kanava Hotels & Resorts elevates authentic, Greek hospitality through its distinct brands of organic, understated luxury. With a strong sense of location in the most exclusive destinations, each unique property offers a celebration of Greek escape for the experiential traveler. Drawing inspiration from the abundant nature and the pastoral landscapes surrounding the properties, the assembly offers an accommodation experience that seems to decelerate time and fill visitors with a sense of solace and serenity. The brand's core principles of sublime regional architecture and design, holistic wellbeing and the reflection of local culture and meaningful experiences, immerse the explorers into the authentic Cycladic island life and carefree state of mind. For more information, please visit www.kanavahotels.com .

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection® is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of more than 120 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter , Instagram and Facebook . The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.