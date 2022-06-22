Smart Financial Credit Union names LeAnn Kaczynski as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Financial Credit Union has announced the selection of LeAnn Kaczynski as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment was effective April 28, 2022, following the retirement of previous Smart Financial CEO Larry Seidl on March 31, 2022. LeAnn Kaczynski becomes the first woman to hold the CEO position at Smart Financial and presents a seamless transition of leadership at the storied credit union.

LeAnn Kaczynski (PRNewswire)

"LeAnn has provided vital leadership in establishing Smart Financial as a financially sound credit union with a strong, engaged employee culture. LeAnn has always emphasized doing what is best for the membership and communities we serve," said Seidl. " I have loved leading and being a part of the amazing team at Smart Financial. Knowing LeAnn as an incredibly capable leader, who would step right in and continue to provide her steady guidance, made my decision to retire so much easier. Under LeAnn, Smart Financial will continue to focus on improving the financial lives of our members. My time at Smart Financial has been a highlight of my career, and I wish Smart Financial continued success."

Kaczynski has held numerous positions at Smart Financial, including Chief Financial Officer (CFO)and, most recently, Executive Vice President (EVP). Prior to joining Smart Financial in 2005, she held positions in operations, finance, and accounting at multiple credit unions on the east coast. She holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration, both from Clarkson University in New York.

"LeAnn has been an instrumental part of the leadership team at Smart Financial and has helped guide the credit union through the most successful period in its long history, " said Smart Financial Chairman Chad Greer. "I am confident that Smart Financial will thrive under her leadership and expertise."

"I am thrilled and honored to be chosen by the board to lead this next phase for Smart Financial Credit Union," said Kaczynski. "Larry will be truly missed, and we are so fortunate to have had him as our leader over the past six years. Having worked side-by-side with Larry leading this team, I am committed to continuing his focus on ensuring that members and employees remain the priority. When we all work together for the common good, it's assured that our credit union will prosper and positively impact our communities for years to come."

About Smart Financial Credit Union

Smart Financial is one of the oldest and well-established credit unions in the Houston region since opening its doors in 1934. With 14 locations in Greater Houston, Smart Financial is a state-chartered credit union that is owned and operated by its members. Smart Financial provides a full range of financial services to nearly 70,000 members. In 2016, Smart Financial became the naming rights sponsor of Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas, which has become one of the top mid-sized concert venues in the world. For more information, visit www.smartcu.org or engage with Smart Financial Credit Union on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contacts

Andrew Huang

Smart Financial Credit Union

713.407.1833

ahuang@smartcu.org

Corbin Wilson

Smart Financial Credit Union

713.407.1913

corbinw@smartcu.org

Larry Seidl (PRNewswire)

Smart Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smart Financial Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smart Financial Credit Union