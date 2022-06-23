Entrata Announces Significant Expansion to Core Technology Team as It Continues to Grow Its Capabilities and Client Offerings

Entrata Announces Significant Expansion to Core Technology Team as It Continues to Grow Its Capabilities and Client Offerings

Technology department grows by 29% as the company moves to globalize its exclusive single-login, open-access property management platform

LEHI, Utah, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's leading operating system, has announced a significant expansion to its core technology team — adding 11 leadership roles in just the past several months while growing its department by 29% with plans to grow even more in the coming months.

Entrata (PRNewsfoto/Entrata) (PRNewswire)

Among its new leadership hires are Senior Vice Presidents of Engineering (Mary Jane Isaacs, Natalie Birrell), a Senior Vice President of Platform Operations (Eric Zimmerman), a Principal Intelligence Engineer (Ted Tronson) and a Principal Data Engineer (Travis Ard). Entrata's newest technology team members bring a range of experience and expertise, joining the company from previous roles at leading technology and financial brands including Amazon, Domo, American Express, Fidelity Investments, and Overstock. Entrata's expanded leadership team will be responsible for scaling the engineering organization and iterating on Entrata's core products, including its world-class data and reporting platform.

"Our technology sits at the core of Entrata's business operations, and we are thrilled to welcome an impressive lineup of technology leaders who will help shape the phase of growth for the company," said Jason Taylor, Chief Technology Officer at Entrata. "With the expertise that these technologists bring to our team, we are focused on supporting Entrata's international expansion, improving our core operating system through AWS global scalability, and iterating on platform features by providing a modern technology stack to ensure we continue to meet the evolving needs of our global partnership network of owners and operators."

Fueled by a $507 million fundraise, Entrata has invested heavily in personnel over the past year, hiring hundreds of new employees including adding a new Chief Technology Officer, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer to its executive suite, and is on track to more than double its research and development spend as it aims to globalize its exclusive single-login, open-access property management platform.

Recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace by the Salt Lake Tribune, Entrata has built a company culture centered around making life better for its employees — offering comprehensive benefits, a host of wellness offerings and investing in the future of its workforce through leadership development programs.

Open positions can be found at entrata.com/careers .

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entrata