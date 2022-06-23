Hard Rock International Commences Partnership with GEK TERNA Group to Create a Luxury Resort and Casino in the Heart of the Athens Riviera

ATHENS, Greece, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International and GEK TERNA Group held a special event in Athens yesterday signaling the official start of their partnership for the construction and operation of an integrated resort and casino, located in the iconic area of the Athens Riviera, within the context of "The Ellinikon" development. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens, which is set to open in 2026, will be a unique destination in Europe, combining a 5-Star luxury hotel, a world class gaming floor, a premier meeting and convention space, a state-of-the-art entertainment venue, internationally renowned food and beverage, luxurious Rock® Spa and Pool Complex, and a high-end retail promenade.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens will be an international destination, offering its visitors an exciting mix of entertainment, food and beverage, and accommodations, embracing the Mediterranean climate and providing special outdoor spaces.

"We are thrilled to announce the partnership with GEK TERNA Group and further expand Hard Rock's reach across the globe in the great City of Athens," said Jim Allen, Hard Rock International Chairman. "This development will bring over 3,000 jobs to the people of Greece and we look forward to bring our unique brand of entertainment to provide an unparalleled experience for guests of all ages."

"This development will create a premium tourism spot, expected to offer employment to thousands of people, yield significant revenues to the public sector, and add value to Greece's brand," said George Peristeris, Chairman and CEO of GEK TERNA Group. "Along with Hard Rock we are realizing a private investment of over 1 billion euros, reaffirming our trust in Greece's prospects and potential."

The development brings a vibrant casino comprised of 200 tables and 2,000 gaming machines and a tower that consists of more than 1,000 guest rooms and suites overlooking the waterfront or views across Athens to the Parthenon. Additionally, the project includes the highest outdoor rooftop terrace in Athens with a rooftop pool deck, bars, and the Rock® Spa and Body Rock Fitness.

Construction of the project is expected to begin within the first months of 2023 and last about 3 years, setting the opening of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens in 2026.

