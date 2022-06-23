Lion to Participate in Upcoming Maxim Conference on June 23, 2022

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services and developer of new growth products that include SPAC sponsorship, NFT, and metaverse-related initiatives, announced today that the Company will present at the Digital Assets: Exploring The Metaverse & Crypto Assets Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022.

Mr. Xuanming (Travis) Tao, Vice President of NFTs and Metaverse Businesses, will present in the "NFTs Platform" panel discussion at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Mr. Chunning (Wilson) Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Lion, commented: "We are pleased to participate in this event and share our service offerings in the NFT and metaverse space. As the market landscape continuously evolves, Lion strives to seek out new opportunities to develop our business as we continue our growth strategy and deliver meaningful value to our shareholders."

Conference agenda and details can be found at https://m-vest.com/events/digital-assets-conference-06232022.

About Lion

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (Nasdaq: LGHL) operates an all-in-one, state-of-the-art trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, including (i) total return service (TRS) trading, (ii) contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, (iii) insurance brokerage, and (iv) futures and securities brokerage. In addition, Lion owns a professional and experienced SPAC sponsorship team to become a leader in the SPAC arena, helping guide private companies through their listing journey while creating value for Lion itself. Lion is also fully committed to building the world's top one-stop, cross-chain, high-expansion non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and entering metaverse space through blockchain technology. Additional information may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Lion's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: Lion's goals and strategies; our ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; Lion's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in Lion's revenues, costs or expenditures; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition in the industry; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Lion cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Lion cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Lion does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in Lion's periodic filings with the SEC, including Lion's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Lion's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Lion Group Holding

Tel: +852 2820 9011

Email: ir@liongrouphl.com

ICR, LLC

William Zima

Tel: +1 203 682 8233

Email: ir@liongrouphl.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lion Group Holding Ltd.