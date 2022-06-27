Amai Proteins, producer of 100% protein sweetener that reduces sugar in Food & Beverages by up to 70%, voted Global Winner at the 2022 Extreme Tech Challenge Competition

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amai Proteins, an Israeli start-up developer of novel designer proteins that answer the needs of consumers and industry, is the Global Winner of the 2022 XTC competition. Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) is the world's largest start-up competition for purpose-driven companies. Over 2000+ start-ups from 100+ countries competed in 10 impact areas ranging from Biotech to Education, Fintech to Cleantech, etc.

Sugar overconsumption underlies the Metabolic Syndrome (obesity, diabetes, and more), a global health challenge primarily affecting the lower socioeconomic classes. Sugar production also places a significant burden on arable land and water usage, contributing air, land, and sea pollution.

Dr. Ilan Samish, CEO and Founder said: "Amai – 'sweet' in Japanese – produces the first great tasting and market-fit 100% protein sweetener via Amai's Pro3 Platform: Pro-Design AI-CPD (Computational Protein Design), Pro-Planet precision fermentation, and Pro-Taste food technology.

Our first product, sweelin™, is a sustainable, 100% sweet protein that can reduce 40% to 70% of added sugar in a wide variety of food & beverages, without changing the consumer taste experience. The novel proteins mimic proteins that reside in harsh conditions (e.g., Dead Sea, hot springs, acidic swamps) and are thus fit for the requirements for the mass food market. These include soft drinks, fruit juices, dairy, alternative dairy products, sauces, spreads, snacks, ketchup, chocolate, peanut butter, energy bars, functional foods, and much more.

Amai's sweelin™ combines cost-effectiveness with significant impact improvements both for the health of our people and the health of our planet."

About Amai Proteins

Amai Proteins develops novel designer proteins that answer the needs of consumers and industry. The first product, sweelin™, is a 100% sweet protein designed to significantly replace sugar and sugar alternatives in a wide variety of food & beverages including soft drinks, fruit juice, dairy products, sauces, spreads, dressings, snacks, peanut butter, and much more. Our solutions are inspired by nature and built with biology through a natural fermentation process. With our Pro3 platform, Amai Proteins aims to create future breakthroughs in the world of meat, plant, and milk proteins.

To learn more visit: www.amaiproteins.com, or visit our official LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

About XTC Extreme Tech Challenge

TECH FOR PURPOSE: XTC is a non-profit organization behind the world's biggest startup competition that aims to help startups change the world for the better. In our quest, we are supported by leading corporations, VCs, foundations, policymakers, universities, and tech conferences. The Extreme Tech Challenge impact competition assesses startups around the world with a focus on the 17 Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations along with other criteria – level of innovation, market fitness and team quality. The Extreme Tech Challenge 2022 Global Finals presented by TechCrunch Session Climate was attended by an audience of 1600+ in person and remote attendees.

