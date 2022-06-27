MIRIMAR NAMED CANNES LIONS INDEPENDENT AGENCY OF THE YEAR - ENTERTAINMENT

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LA-based MIRIMAR , founded by brothers John McKelvey and Luke McKelvey, has been named Cannes Lions Independent Agency of the Year – Entertainment. The award is calculated by the accumulation of points within the Entertainment category.

In addition to the Independent Agency of the Year award, MIRIMAR took home Gold and a shortlist for their work with Apple TV+ and Bronze and six shortlists for their work with Gopuff.

Apple TV+ in partnership with MIRIMAR won Cannes Gold in Entertainment and a shortlist for work promoting the hit Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest . Mythic Quest is a show about a made-up gaming company. In social the company behaves like a real company, extending the show's narrative by letting fans interact with the characters and storylines in between episodes. The award-winning work involved The Mythic Quest team 'accidently' leaking the Mythic Quest corporate card (GrubHub Food Delivery card) with the employee discount code. Within minutes thousands of fans drained their entire budget, leading to a hilarious back and forth between grumpy office manager and star 'David Brittlesbee' and fans, with their social channels lighting up in the process. The idea was executed brilliantly by the ATV+ creative team, the show's star talent and MIRIMAR.

MIRIMAR's expertise in branded entertainment also saw them awarded a Bronze Lion and six shortlists in Entertainment and Music for The Gopuff Quartertime Show starring rapper Lil Dicky. The partnership during this year's Super Bowl broke new ground, creating a new entertainment platform: The Quartertime Show.

MIRIMAR has doubled in size over the last year thanks to recent new business partnerships that are a mix of both AOR and projects.

"Winning Cannes Independent Agency of The Year - Entertainment is such a great feeling for the whole team that strives to create breakthrough work every day, and it further strengthens the trust with our brand partners," said John McKelvey.

Luke McKelvey added: "As a young company we are so happy with this result. We always push to make work that people will actually want to engage with - the Cannes recognition is a great endorsement for our whole team and the work we are making."

About MIRIMAR

Founded in 2019 by John Mckelvey and Luke McKelvey, MIRIMAR is an Emmy and Cannes Lion award winning, independent creative company. They're the Cannes Independent Agency of the year in Entertainment and focus on creating cultural impact for brands at the intersection of advertising, entertainment and technology. They offer strategic objectivity and transformational creative for brands most important marketing moments.

MIRIMAR Founder and Chief Creative Officer John McKelvey has helped the world's leading brands, athletes and celebrities tell authentic stories in culture for 15 years. Most recently, the agency collaborated with Apple TV+, GoPuff, Klarna, the Tribeca Film festival, Beats by Dre, Squarespace and Expensify as well as cultural influencers Lil Dicky, Neymar Jr., Serena Williams, John Malkovich, Maya Rudolph, Gisele Bündchen, Ana de Armas, Misty Copeland and Lebron James.

For more information, visit MIRIMARUS.com.

