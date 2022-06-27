Promethean Announces the All-New ActivPanel with ActivSync, Delivering a Transformational and Intuitive User Experience

Global edtech leader responds to needs of teachers and IT administrators to promote academic achievement with simplicity, connectivity, and security, top of mind

SEATTLE and NEW ORLEANS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean , a leading global education technology company, has announced the all-new ActivPanel with ActivSync that delivers the most robust, seamless, and secure user experience yet. With the new interactive panel, Promethean meets the needs of teachers and IT administrators with intuitive, cutting-edge technology that enables a seamless classroom experience. With its easy, secure sign-in options, streamlined connection to content, flexible lesson delivery software , and personalized user experience, ActivPanel 9 offers the tools needed to transform how teachers use technology.

After listening to more than 1,300 customers across the globe, Promethean designed the interactive panel to facilitate navigating a changing environment. The only interactive panel with ActivSync, Promethean's patented technology, eliminates digital barriers between devices and enables increased connectivity, customizable settings, and enhanced mobility so that teachers can move around the classroom freely. Furthermore, Promethean redesigned the user experience, providing a solution for instructional models, such as hybrid, synchronous, and asynchronous learning that integrate hardware and software in all scenarios.

"With our commitment to providing educators the ability to transform learning and collaboration, ActivPanel 9 is our most innovative release to date," said Lance Solomon, chief product officer at Promethean. "We addressed the challenges teachers, IT administrators, and district officials face by creating an interactive panel that is more secure, easier to use, and works better with other technology in their classrooms."

Designed for the global education landscape, the interactive panel includes new features to address the key needs of educators:

Simplicity: The new ActivPanel encompasses a simple user interface that requires minimal training, allowing teachers to use the panel from day one while streamlining their lessons and decreasing the level of support for IT managers.

Connectivity: ActivSync facilitates connections to other classroom devices automatically, so teachers can sign in quickly to easily access files and other cloud platforms, such as Google Classroom.

Security: The ActivPanel now allows teachers to securely sign into the panels in multiple ways, including password, QR code, or near-field communication (NFC) card. IT managers can rest assured that teachers' personal information and profiles will remain confidential, and all networked devices will get the proper security updates.

Adaptability: Teachers can record lessons and audio on the ActivPanel and share them with students in the classroom or at home to prevent learning loss and improve overall student engagement and achievement.

Longevity: The ActivPanel's high-performance and durable hardware now include robust capabilities, such as USB-C with 100 watts of power delivery and Vellum touch technology with pen/finger differentiation, palm erase, writing hand palm rejection, and 20-point touch.

To see the ActivPanel at ISTELive in New Orleans, Louisiana, visit Promethean on the show floor at booth #1430 .

The all-new ActivPanel, currently available in the U.S., comes in two models, ActivPanel 9 and ActivPanel 9 Premium. See all of the features and specifications here . Please contact your local Promethean team or partner to learn more about availability in other regions.

