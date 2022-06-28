GROW YOUR WORLD HERE - ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REGINA LAUNCHES CITY'S FIRST-EVER PLACE BRAND STRATEGY

REGINA, SK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Economic Development Regina (EDR) has launched Regina's first Place Brand Strategy to create a common, compelling, and forward-looking story about the city. Regina is a place of economic opportunity and prosperity with a high quality of life, and the new Place Brand will position the city as a globally competitive and desirable place to call home.

"Regina has a unique and compelling story to tell the world," said Mayor Sandra Masters. "Our city is a place where people, businesses, and ideas can grow and thrive. The future of Regina is extremely bright, and the homegrown possibilities are endless."

The result of extensive consultation with business and community leaders, the Place Brand was developed by Regina, for Regina. More than a single logo or campaign, the Place Brand will provide partners and with creative assets and strategy to tell a unified story.

"Regina's Place Brand is all about creating an easy, common narrative about our city that we can all speak to," EDR President and CEO Chris Lane said. "Across our economy, whether it's entrepreneurship, investment attraction, tourism or community pride, an authentic, shared story is key to growing our city and our economy."

Regina's Brand Promise, Grow Your World Here, speaks to the opportunity Regina offers to residents, investors, businesses, students, and visitors alike. It is supported by three visible, provable brand pillars:

The heartbeat of the new prairie economy : Regina has always played a key role in the ag and food sector. Looking forward, through innovation and technology, we will seize the opportunity to become a global powerhouse.

Growing next generation energy : With one of the fastest growing populations in Canada , Regina is a place of energy, enthusiasm, community values, and living together on the land. Our young, vibrant population is fueled by an energetic Indigenous population and an increasingly diverse community of newcomers.

Home of do-ers and transformers: Regina has always been a place for talented people who make bold moves and take big risks. That same spirit and energy is apparent in entrepreneurs and changemakers that call Regina home.

Starting now, and in the coming months, EDR will lead the implementation of the Place Brand by bringing partner organizations on board and sharing the strategy and creative assets. EDR will also begin work on multiple marketing campaigns to ensure citizens of Regina see the brand in their community and taking Regina's story of opportunity to others across Canada and around the world.

Learn more about Regina's Place Brand at www.HomeGrownRegina.com.

