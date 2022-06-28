INROADS College Links Program Impacts Over 700 Students with Digital Transformation Skills Designed for College and Workplace Readiness

ATLANTA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS College Links is a college and career readiness program for high school students. Each year, it culminates with the National Career Academy (NCA), a weeklong virtual training conference for career exploration and skills development. This esteemed program provides students with professional and soft skill tools, goal setting and planning skills, and access to career immersion activities. The virtual event took place June 13-17, 2022.

INROADS is a non-profit organization that creates pathways to careers for ethnically diverse high school and college students across the country. We position our graduates to advance in their careers and we help employers foster diverse and inclusive workplaces. (PRNewswire)

The rise in technology enrichment for families has caused an increasing growth in popularity in the INROADS program. The high school scholars participate in STEM workshops and professional development programs to create an interactive learning experience. This year's theme was Level Up Leadership in order to Aspire, Achieve, and Ascend. Students participated in a number of activities to exercise their knowledge in technology and leadership, such as creating vision boards, coding activities, Environmental Justice Team Showcase Challenges, and a senior salute to celebrate our graduates.

"LINGO lessons are hands-on coding projects that help learners discover their true potential. This summer, students will gain exposure to the internet of things (IoT) and explore the intersection of sports & technology while creating their own game. LINGO lessons are designed to further enhance their critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity. We are honored to play a role in preparing the next generation of leaders with the skills and confidence they need to lead in a digital world," said Aisha Bowe, founder and CEO of LINGO.

For years, INROADS has offered students the opportunity to enhance their technological and leadership abilities for the societal and economic growth of underrepresented people. Its goal is to prepare the next generation to be game changers in every area of their career.

"INROADS' mission is to cultivate the brightest and most diverse minds for the future. The National Career Academy achieves this by providing training and development for economic and social impact," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO, INROADS.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to participate in such an enriching experience. INROADS NCA is providing me a leadership advantage that will pay off in the classroom and professionally," said Danielle Rhodes, INROADS College Links scholar from Atlanta, GA.

Learn more about INROADS and its programs at http://INROADS.org .

About INROADS

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. It is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has prepared more than 154,000 diverse leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves 800-1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at http://INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

CONTACT:

Yolanda Smith

ysmith@inroads.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INROADS