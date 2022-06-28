West Ham United Scores Big with Mapp

Mapp chosen to create a unified supporter view across all the football club's websites, while providing a hyper-personalized fan experience

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp , the leading provider of insight-led customer experiences, has today announced its solution Mapp Cloud has been selected by West Ham United F.C to help cement its reputation.

With its recent Premier League success, West Ham United wanted to replicate its success on the pitch through its engagement with fans. After qualifying for the Europa League earlier in 2021, West Ham United has added a new dimension to its fan base. With more games, more hospitality, and more communications to consider than ever before, it required a platform that could provide the support it needed to help achieve its ambitious goals. Plus, with its previous marketing automation platform sunsetting, it was the perfect opportunity to consider its next move.

With complex use cases around segmentation, Mapp will be supporting West Ham United to link with its main information website and eCommerce shop to ensure it has a unified supporter view across all of them. By doing so, the soccer club will be able to focus on the fan experience and ensure all supporters will receive hyper-personalized communications from the right channel, at the right time. West Ham United will be able to engage not only its long-time loyal supporters – but also those who are just starting out on their journey with the club.

Mapp prides itself on the high level of support given to customers, and West Ham United is no exception. With several exciting projects on the horizon, including launching a new app, Mapp will be able to ensure that West Ham United is working towards key milestones, while also future proofing its overall strategy.

The Head of Marcom Operations at West Ham United Said: "West Ham's focus is centered around fan experience. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that we are providing a great experience to our supporters, online as well as offline, and making sure that they receive personalized and relevant communication from their favorite club. That's where Mapp comes in – by helping us to consolidate all our communications, we will be able to better target our loyal supporters, as well as those just starting out with West Ham. We want to make sure that all fans, no matter where they are on their journey, know they are valued by West Ham United. With Mapp's ease and speed of onboarding, as well as the level of support compared to other platforms, we know we are in safe hands to make our goals happen."

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the #1 insight-led customer experience platform, Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts - and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved. More info here .

Mapp operates globally with offices in seven countries and helps more than 700 brands including Freesat, Farrow & Ball, PepsiCo, Ella's Kitchen, Francesca's, MyToys, Quint, Vivienne Westwood, The Entertainer, Diageo, and Lloyds Pharmacy.

