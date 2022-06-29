AEP ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ORGANIZATION

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today announced several leadership changes within its External Affairs organization to support the company's regulatory, public policy and customer service strategies. The changes are effective July 2.

Matthew Satterwhite, currently vice president – Regulatory Services, has been promoted to senior vice president – Regulatory Services. He will continue to report to Raja Sundararajan, who will become the company's executive vice president – External Affairs July 1. Philip Dion, currently vice president and interim chief customer officer, has been named vice president – Federal Affairs. He will report to Tony Kavanagh, senior vice president – Governmental Affairs.

"AEP continues to transform to meet the changing expectations and needs of our customers. It's crucial we have experienced leadership to advocate for the most effective legislation, policies and rules that advance our goal of building a cleaner, smarter energy infrastructure for the benefit of our customers," said Sundararajan. "Matt and Phil's expertise in crafting regulatory and public policy strategies and engaging with stakeholders at the state and federal level will strengthen our ongoing efforts to create the energy grid of the future."

Stacey Gabbard, currently director – Customer Services and Technology Integration, has been promoted to a vice president – Customer Operations, and will report to Sundararajan.

"Stacey's strong leadership in business process improvement and data-driven operations paired with his regulatory knowledge will be instrumental in our work to enhance the customer experience and support more personalized energy solutions," said Sundararajan.

Prior to his current role, Satterwhite was the president and chief operating officer of Kentucky Power. He joined AEP in 2008 as a senior legal counsel and served as a state regulatory attorney supporting Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky. Satterwhite has worked in various leadership roles in the public sector, including at the Supreme Court of Ohio, Office of the Ohio Attorney General and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. He received his bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Kansas and a juris doctorate from Capital University.

Dion has held various leadership roles since joining AEP in 2015, including vice president – Technology Business Development, and vice president – Customer Policy Solutions and Insights. Prior to AEP, he was senior vice president – Public Policy and Customer Solutions, for UNS Energy Corp. and was the chief of staff to former Commissioner Marc Spitzer of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Dion has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Arizona and a juris doctorate and master's degree in finance from Santa Clara University.

Gabbard joined AEP in 1990 as a field representative in Public Service Company of Oklahoma's meter revenue operations department. He has held roles of increasing responsibility with AEP, including director – Customer Services Support, and manager – Customer Choice Processes & System. Gabbard received his bachelor's degree in psychology and his master's degree in finance from the University of Tulsa.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

