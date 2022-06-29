Allied Electronics & Automation Opens New Hybrid Office Space & Launches Flexible Work Model

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, is giving its employees a new way to work across its more than 40 locations with a new hybrid office space and flexible work model.

While the COVID-19 pandemic presented multiple challenges for nearly every business, it allowed Allied to realize that many of its employees wanted to work differently. By taking the best of how the company worked before the pandemic and combining it with both its own learnings and best practices from other successful similar companies, Allied developed a new physical workplace and working model that is more flexible and supportive, while optimizing the employee, customer and supplier experience.

"Flexible hybrid working has become the norm for many organizations across the globe with work life balance being at the center of employee priorities," President Ken Bradley said. "As a digitally enabled company, we are embracing the opportunity to create an environment and working culture that enables us to attract and retain the best talent. This change is just one part of a suite of programs we're introducing to become a digital employer of choice in a highly competitive labor market."

Before undertaking this pivot, Allied participated in a series of focus groups to hear from company leaders and employees around the globe. It also conducted external research to ensure the proper balance of business needs with the feedback, direction, and creativity to deliver a new experience that would benefit both employees and the business. Allied embraced this research and implemented the findings to completely update and modernize its working environment. During the renovation, employees received regular updates on the construction and could see photos and videos of the work being completed.

"Providing a modern, engaging work environment where our people want to be and can make the most out of their time together is vital to our ongoing success," said Vice President of People for the Americas, Katie Cartwright. "We have listened to our employees and recognize there are real benefits of flexible working, and for that reason, we are embracing the hybrid model where it makes sense from a customer and delivery perspective," Cartwright said. "Our working space has been transformed with collaboration and innovation at the heart of the upgrade."

Renovations of the company's facilities on the northeast side of Fort Worth were completed on April 11, 2022, and were led by architecture firm DLR Group . The space was rebuilt to provide a more open design with space specifically allocated for customers and suppliers to take advantage of the new layout.

The custom design highlights Allied's innovative and transparent company culture. The common working area on every floor is surrounded by windows for optimal natural sunlight. As part of the company's commitment to sustainability, the space is equipped with Follet filtered water bottle filling stations, energy-efficient LED light fixtures, and solar tinted windows. Employee wellbeing is also front and center with the introduction of a 'relaxation' room as well as a private mothers' room for employees who are returning to work after maternity leave. The entire building also meets certification standards for wheelchair and mobility assistance device accessibility. Every workstation features a movable sit/stand desk for optimal employee health and comfort, and there are also informal breakout zones where employees can choose to work on sofas or armchairs. Employees can book a desk via a cloud-based reservation system according to their preferences at any time, and all conference and collaboration rooms are outfitted with top-of-the-line conference equipment to accommodate both in-person and virtual hybrid meetings.

In addition to the upgrades in technology and physical space, Allied also recognizes that this change in how their employees work has an impact on what great leadership looks like. To support their leaders, they have launched a series of workshops to help managers better lead hybrid teams with a real emphasis on ensuring remote and hybrid employees stay connected with their teammates while delivering great work for their customers.

"Our goal is to help create a better future of work for all of our employees at Allied. In our vision, that means a workplace that is flexible and inclusive, where our people can make amazing happen for a better world," said Bradley.

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion. RS Group plc has nine operating brands: RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA, Synovos, Needlers and Liscombe.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

