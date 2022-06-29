Califia Farms Introduces Dairy-Free Iced Café Mixers, First-of-Their-Kind Creamers Designed for Iced Coffee

Innovation comes as Gen Z and millennials drive category shift towards cold, flavored coffee

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading plant-based beverage brand, Califia Farms, today announced one of its most exciting product launches to date: Iced Café Mixers, dairy-free creamers specially formulated for cold coffee beverages. Available in Vanilla Sweet Crème and Caramel Crème, Iced Café Mixers maintain their sweet, vivid flavor even as the ice in your coffee melts. They are in a refrigerated format and will be available at Target, Kroger, and other retailers nationwide.

Iced Café Mixers represent a major innovation breakthrough for the creamer category which, until now, has developed products exclusively for hot coffee. With cold coffee beverage sales on the rise, driven by an 18-34 consumer segment that favors cold, flavorful coffee drinks, Iced Café Mixers offer the perfect way to achieve an indulgent, café-quality, iced coffee at home.1 They contain just 3 grams of sugar per serving and feature a delicious, creamy blend of oat and almond milk.

"Califia is excited to be the first to respond in a major way to this massive youth-led shift towards cold coffee," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Califia Farms. "Gen Z and millennials drink iced coffee throughout the day and all year round, and we saw an opportunity to develop a groundbreaking product to better meet their needs. These Iced Café Mixers allow them to enjoy their iced coffee to the very last drop with absolutely no compromise on flavor, creaminess, or whitening."

Iced Café Mixers come at a time when at-home coffee consumption is still at record levels. Consumption skyrocketed during the pandemic when consumers became their own baristas, and that growth has remained steady thanks to convenience, affordability, and flexible work-from-home policies. According to Mintel, sales of ready-to-drink coffee were up 44% in 2021 vs. 2019, while sales of refrigerated creamers and refrigerated plant-based creamers were up 19% and 86% over the same period.2

"Consumers want to recreate the café experience at home and are looking to retail products, like our Iced Café Mixers, to achieve that," Ginestro said. "This at-home coffee consumption behavior coupled with the generational shift towards cold coffee has made these products an instant hit with retailers. They recognize this innovation as a major step forward for the coffee category."

Califia's Iced Café Mixers are available in 25.4 oz bottles and have a suggested retail price of $4.89. Boasting an exceptional whitening ability, they pair beautifully with the brand's brewed-to-blend Pure Black Medium Roast Cold Brew Coffee and Pure Black Blonde Roast Cold Brew Coffee, made from 100% Arabica beans. As with all Califia products, Iced Café Mixers are not only delicious, but also dairy-free, vegan, Kosher, and Non-GMO Certified.

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California)



Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy, and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand's wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, and brewed-to-blend coffees are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K., Australia, and Canada with a brand presence in several other countries.

For more information, visit www.califiafarms.com and follow @CalifiaFarms on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and TikTok. #Calilujah

[1] Source: Suzy Custom Survey, June 2022

[2] Sources: Mintel 2021 Coffee & RTD Coffee; Spins Mulo + Nat'l

