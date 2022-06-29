Gamelancer renews partnership with G FUEL, landing 6-figure contract for Q3 and Q4

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce that it has renewed its longstanding relationship with G FUEL through Q3/Q4, 2022. The 6-figure contract will feature user-generated-content curated by Gamelancer influencers, featured across the company's @Gaming, @Gamer, @Gamelancer and @Egirl channels on TikTok and Instagram. With the largest gaming and esports network on TikTok globally, Gamelancer's @Gaming channel has more than 9 million followers alone.

"Owning the largest gaming and esports inventory on TikTok, Gamelancer continues to lead the gaming industry on social, as GenZ and Millennial gamers flock to short-form video content. With 27 channels, 28,200,000 followers and subscribers generating over 1 billion monthly video views, Gamelancer is poised to benefit from the continued migration of social media budgets to TikTok, away from conventional platforms. We are very excited to continue our mutually prosperous relationship with G FUEL, broadcasting novel content across our network." - Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.2 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 28,200,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

