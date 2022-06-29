The Growing Relevance of Leadership Skills for Physicians: AAPL Releases its 100th Podcast Featuring Luminaries in Healthcare

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) today released its 100th SoundPractice podcast episode, in which AAPL speaks with luminaries who shed light on the need to provide physicians with business training and leadership skills for the betterment of healthcare delivery.

In the 100th episode of "SoundPractice," AAPL podcast host Mike Sacopulos speaks with a variety of global leaders in healthcare: Listen to the podcast.

Anthony Fauci , MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Gary Schwartz , MD, president of Associated Eye Care, author of a blog post on Lessons from Ted Lasso

Joan Naidorf , DO, author of "Changing How We Think about Difficult Patients: A Guide for Physicians and Healthcare Professionals"

Shannon Prince , PhD, JD, and author of the new book, "Tactics for Racial Justice: Building an Antiracist Organization and Community"

Peter Hotez , MD, PhD, professor of pediatrics and molecular virology at Baylor College of Medicine

Laurie Cameron , mindful leadership expert and National Geographic author of the "The Mindful Day: Practical Ways to Find Focus, Calm and Joy from Morning to Evening"

Kara Swisher , digital expert and former reporter for The Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post , and co-founder of the "All Things Digital Conference"

Luis Pareras, MD, PhD, founding partner of two venture capital funds (HealthEquity and Invivo Ventures, based in Barcelona )

Jennifer O'Brien , author of the book, "The Hospice Doctor's Widow"

Sylvie Stacy , MD, MPH, author of "50 Nonclinical Careers for Physicians: Fulfilling, Meaningful, and Lucrative Alternatives to Direct Patient Care"

SoundPractice, the interview driven podcast, launched in November 2018, and set the tone with fresh perspectives on the business of medicine and physician leadership.

This roundup of interview excerpts with national and international leaders includes expert commentary from Dr. Peter Angood, CEO of AAPL.

The SoundPractice podcast www.soundpracticepodcast.com is hosted by the American Association for Physician Leadership. The bi-weekly podcast features conversations with industry leaders and delivers practical information and fresh perspectives for physician leaders and those running healthcare systems. Physician advocate Michael Sacopulos, JD, (healthcare attorney, author, speaker) brings the best thought leaders, crisp humor, and pithy tips to help healthcare executives and leaders thrive. A new episode debuts every other Wednesday. Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

