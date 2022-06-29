MioTech Opens Singapore Office, Expanding Climate and ESG Solutions to the Southeast Asia Market

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MioTech, Asia's leading sustainability solutions provider, announced today the opening of its Singapore office, alongside the appointment of Thomas Yap as General Manager of Southeast Asia. The expansion will accelerate MioTech's pioneering of carbon and ESG technology across the region and worldwide.

Having cemented its leadership position in Greater China, MioTech looks to broaden its presence into Southeast Asia's foremost finance hub. As disclosure requirements continue to develop, MioTech's data and platforms empower financial institutions, banks and asset managers in their ESG and climate reporting, financial products as well as in green investment and portfolio decision-making.

Simultaneously, MioTech supports the corporate sector in achieving their sustainability goals, engaging companies to report ESG data and carbon footprints to stakeholders. It also works with corporations especially across high-emitting industries to curb emissions and to develop carbon assets with its IoT-enabled carbon accounting software and net zero advisory teams. Through Singapore, the company will tap into Southeast Asian economies undergoing energy transition and actively participate in growing carbon markets.

"Singapore plays a critical role in connecting Asia and the world, possessing a wealth of talent and established ESG regulations. Joining the Singapore market enables MioTech to have a greater influence on the world," said Thomas Yap, General Manager at MioTech.

"I'm delighted to have Thomas join MioTech's talented team," said Jason Tu, CEO and Co-founder of MioTech. "Having led software development for over 20 years in Asia-Pacific, Thomas possesses the rich industry knowledge and skills needed to drive our South East Asia expansion".

To complement its increased presence in the region, MioTech also launched its Singapore and Southeast Asia ESG dataset which marks the region's first-to-market ESG data coverage. This represents an important milestone not only for the company but also for the entire ESG and data landscape. As of date, MioTech's rich data repository includes over 4 million public and private companies globally.

MioTech uses artificial intelligence to solve the sustainability, climate change, carbon emissions reduction, and social responsibility challenges faced by financial institutions, corporations, governments and individuals. Its comprehensive coverage of ESG data helps financial institutions make the right decisions in green finance and responsible investments. Its software helps corporations manage ESG reporting, improve energy efficiency, track and reduce carbon emissions. Its app builds green-conscious communities and promotes low-carbon lifestyles among individuals.

Founded in Hong Kong, MioTech also has offices in Shanghai, Beijing, and Singapore. Its world-renowned investors include ZhenFund, Horizons Ventures, TOM Group, Moody's, HSBC, Guotai Junan International, GIC, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

