Opsera Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Continuous Orchestration platform for DevOps, announces it is on the Salesforce AppExchange to help enterprise customers shorten software delivery cycles, improve pipeline quality and security, lower operations costs and better align software delivery to business outcomes. With Opsera's no code Salesforce DevOps platform , enterprises are able to accelerate their Salesforce deployments by 80%.

Opsera offers native Salesforce CI/CD release automation, which offers fast, flexible and safe continuous delivery with no coding and minimal upskilling required. Opsera takes the pain out of branch merges and synchronizing Salesforce organizations while ensuring security, quality and compliance are improved in the process. User-specific dashboards give IT teams clear deployment reports, comprehensive logs, and metrics from a single pane of glass, allowing everyone across the organization to monitor everything from troubleshooting to release velocity tracking. Enterprises can tap into the power of Salesforce without spending cycles on endless deployments – Opsera increases developer productivity by 25%.

"With Opsera, customers can keep pace with modern SaaS DevOps practices," said Patrick Boyle, Vice President of Global Sales at Opsera. "Software delivery teams need tools to automate and improve the quality and security of their Salesforce deployments. With Opsera, there's no more vendor lock-in or limited tool choices. Our open, no-code platform breaks down silos and simplifies pipelines across the organization to get unmatched Salesforce release management and scale for all business apps."

About Opsera

Opsera is the first Continuous Orchestration platform for next-gen DevOps that enables choice, automation, and intelligence across the entire software life cycle. It offers simple, self-service toolchain integrations, drag-and-drop pipelines, and unified insights. With Continuous Orchestration, development teams can use the tools they want, operations teams gain improved efficiency, and business leaders have unparalleled visibility. Opsera believes DevOps has transformed from an aspiration to a practical science, and Continuous Orchestration is the future to help organizations accelerate DevOps adoption and reach peak innovation velocity.

