SecurityMetrics Wins Coveted Global InfoSec Awards for Cybersecurity Book, Penetration Testing, and Top Women in Cybersecurity

OREM, Utah, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics is proud to announce that they have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

SecurityMetrics is a global leader in data security that enables businesses of all sizes to comply with government, healthcare, and financial mandates. (PRNewsFoto/SecurityMetrics) (PRNewsfoto/SecurityMetrics) (PRNewswire)

"Most Innovative Cybersecurity Book" for the SecurityMetrics Guide to PCI DSS Compliance.

"Editor's Choice Penetration Testing" for their penetration testing team.

"Top Women in Cybersecurity" awarded to Jen Stone .

"SecurityMetrics embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach" said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

SecurityMetrics is thrilled to earn these awards from Cyber Defense Magazine ( http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/ ) because they demonstrate their commitment to helping organizations see the threats they've been missing and providing exceptional support and services to businesses worldwide.

"Most Innovative Cybersecurity Book" for the SecurityMetrics Guide to PCI DSS compliance.

Audit Director, Matt Halbleib (CISSP, CISA, QSA), said of the seventh edition of the SecurityMetrics PCI guide: "Our guide was specifically created to help merchants and service providers address the most problematic issues within the 12 PCI DSS requirements, including auditors' best practices and IT checklists."

You can access the SecurityMetrics free guide to PCI Compliance here .

"Editor's Choice Penetration Testing" for their penetration testing team .

SecurityMetrics penetration testers use ethical hacking methodologies to identify vulnerabilities and minimize risk, protecting organizations against the most current threats.

Knowing the root cause of vulnerabilities is the first step to addressing network issues. SecurityMetrics Pen Test Analysts offer advice tailored to the company's needs to remediate and maintain a secure network going forward.

"SecurityMetrics' Pen Testing has definitely helped us improve our network security in ways I could have never imagined. You just don't know what you don't know. I am absolutely confident in their team's abilities and my experience has led me to trust them implicitly as a security partner. Their depth of understanding is impressive, and their professionalism is unmatched." Morgan Leppink, Internet Ticketing Systems

"Top Women in Cybersecurity" awarded to Jen Stone .

In addition to her many professional certifications and extensive experience in cybersecurity, Jen Stone is an award-winning podcast host for the SecurityMetrics podcast and has authored dozens of blog posts for the SecurityMetrics blog.

Jen serves as a "Women in Technology" Mentor for SecurityMetrics. She leads group meetings and provides one-on-one mentorships with women who want to pursue careers in security. Jen says this is an important mission, because "only 14-18% of the IT security workforce are women, and we lose something when people with different perspectives are not involved in solving problems."

Jen is an avid supporter of the arts, volunteering her time in technical production for live events, including the largest aerial arts competition in the US and an award-winning haunted house in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For press inquiries, email pr@securitymetrics.com.

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics secures peace of mind for organizations that handle sensitive data. They have tested over 1 million systems for data security and compliance. They understand the importance of industry standards, which is why they hold their tools, training, and support to a higher, more thorough standard of performance and service, so you never have a false sense of security.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor, Qualified Security Assessor, Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST). With over 20 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is Power.

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive Email: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468 International: 1-646-586-9545 Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SecurityMetrics, Inc.