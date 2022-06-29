Vestar Capital-backed Mercury Healthcare Acquired by WebMD Health Corp

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners, a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm, today announced the sale of Mercury Healthcare, the technology and data analytics company, to WebMD Health Corp, an Internet Brands company and a leader in health information services for consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Vestar Capital Partners https://www.vestarcapital.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Vestar Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

"Vestar is proud to have supported the transformation of Healthgrades and Mercury over the last decade as they have become true leaders in consumer and b2b healthcare engagement," said Norm Alpert, Founding Partner, Co-President and head of Healthcare at Vestar. "Vestar targets innovative companies at the forefront of enabling patients, providers, and payers to make better informed decisions that improve the cost and quality of care. We recognize the importance of data and analytics to drive positive outcomes, and we remain committed to investing in market-leading companies at the intersection of healthcare and technology."

The combination of WebMD and Mercury Healthcare will help transform the patient experience by supporting more efficient and effective communication with patients and caregivers.

"This acquisition is the culmination of Mercury Healthcare's 30-year legacy of supporting healthcare providers in creating lasting consumer and patient relationships," said Jovan Willford, CEO, Mercury Healthcare. "Together, the companies will have unmatched scale, reach and potential in delivering engagement tools that contribute to healthier communities."

About Mercury Healthcare

Mercury Healthcare is a technology and data analytics company that empowers healthcare organizations to engage consumers and optimize provider relationships to accelerate growth. Customers benefit from 30 years' experience applying data analytics to drive intelligent engagement and enable personalized healthcare journeys. Mercury Healthcare helps healthcare organizations create seamless consumer experiences and improve outcomes to build healthier communities. For more information, please visit www.mercuryhealthcare.com.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 88 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Hurson

Lambert

845-507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vestar Capital Partners