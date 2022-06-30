Core BTS Wins 2022 Microsoft US Partner Award

INDIANAPOLIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a leading technology consulting firm and managed services provider, today announced it was named a 2022 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for Migration to Azure.

Core BTS Acquired Aptera Software (PRNewsfoto/Core BTS) (PRNewswire)

This award is a reflection of the company's ability to strategically migrate workloads to Microsoft Azure to help organizations improve IT operations and drive competitive edge.

"Our team is honored to be recognized for the work we do with clients to improve technical agility and business efficiency using Azure," said Paul Lidsky, CEO of Core BTS. "As a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, we are committed to driving value for our clients by helping them harness the power of the Microsoft Cloud."

To recognize excellence in innovation by its US partners, Microsoft US (MSUS) created the MSUS Partner Awards program to supplement the Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year program. Award recipients are selected based on their commitment to clients, the impact of their solutions, and their exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

"For over 18 years, we've worked closely with Microsoft to develop strategic programs and solutions that help organizations accelerate digital transformation and gain competitive edge," said Tony Guidi, SVP of Microsoft Channel Alliance at Core BTS. "We are honored to be recognized among the best of the best in Microsoft's US partner network."

To learn more about the MSUS Partner Awards program, and see a full list of winners, visit the Microsoft US Partner Community Blog.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is an award-winning technology consulting firm and managed service provider. Recognized for accelerating the adoption of digital technology to transform business, Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide. Core BTS is owned by Nomura Research Institute, a global provider of consulting services and system solutions. Learn more at https://corebts.com/.

Media Contact: Contact: Richie Roesner, richie.roesner@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Core BTS