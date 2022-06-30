Greenhouse Debuts At RecFest UK 2022

Hiring software leader sponsoring premiere recruiting event, EMEA General Manager will deliver Talent Makers session

LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software company, today announced the company will be at RecFest UK 2022 in Knebworth on 7th July for the first time as both a sponsor and speaker, hosting a session on Talent Makers. In addition to being a Brand Champion sponsor at the event, Greenhouse will also have an engaging activation with a company stand and cocktail bar, welcoming event attendees to meet the Greenhouse team and learn more about how to hire for what's next.

Greenhouse EMEA General Manager, Colm O'Cuinneain, will host a session on Employer Brand Stage – Embracing the Talent Makers mindset: How to build a culture of great hiring. In this session, Colm O'Cuinneain will share how organisations win through a structured, inclusive and collaborative hiring process. He will also share the framework for talent making, and tips for developing exceptional talent strategies that lead to great teams. The session is available to all RecFest UK attendees.

"We have seen massive growth in our EMEA customer base with 1,000 companies using Greenhouse, and we are thrilled to get together in person with the hiring community at RecFest this year," said Colm O'Cuinneain, Greenhouse EMEA General Manager. "Hiring and work in general is undergoing a seismic shift right now, and it has never been more important for leaders and hiring teams to get it right. It starts with a structured process and with taking on a Talent Maker mindset to impress candidates and make the process as fair and seamless for everyone involved as possible. That's what I'm going to be digging into on the RecFest stage."

Embracing the Talent Makers mindset: How to build a culture of great hiring

The ability to find, attract and hire the right people has become more competitive and more vital to business growth than ever before, demanding that the entire organisation engages in hiring. That's where the Talent Makers come in - the hiring heroes and business leaders who are changing the way organisations prioritise and invest in Talent. These people-first companies are the ones that will win in their markets. In this session, Colm O Cuinneain will share how winning organisations win through a structured, inclusive and collaborative hiring process. He'll share the framework for talent making, and tips for developing exceptional talent strategies that lead to great teams. From your hiring strategy, to your employer brand, right through to your candidate experience, talent making is both a process and a mindset across your organisation. Colm draws from his own journey of scaling Greenhouse Software in EMEA, exploring how being a Talent Maker means being a hiring hero who makes the difference.

What you'll gain as a talent or department leader:

- Strategies for wrangling chaos in your hiring process

- Tools for being a catalyst for change in attracting & retaining talent

- How taking on a Talent Maker mindset will enable your organisation to become a people-first company

What you'll gain as a talent practitioner:

- An understanding of what it takes to be an exceptional Talent Maker and hiring partner

- A measurable, inclusive process for great hiring

- Strategies to reduce bias in hiring

- Tools and practices to deliver more value to your business partners

Over 3,500 talent acquisition and resourcing leaders attend the RecFest festival for an all-day experience of learning and connecting with peers and hiring experts in a fun, outdoor environment.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity™ methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse has 700 employees around the world supporting over 7,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2022) and Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (2022).

