The Resolute Family of Companies Awards Third Annual Marcy Olson Memorial Scholarship

Standout North Tahoe High School student receives latest award honoring financial industry trailblazer.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Resolute Family of Companies, a private equity firm and family office specializing in real estate and technology, announced today that it has recognized North Tahoe High School student, Laura Bravo-Perez, as the latest recipient of the Marcy Olson Memorial Scholarship.

Resolute Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to have the opportunity to support Laura Bravo-Perez as she begins her pursuit of a career in finance, while at the same time recognizing the contributions of our dear friend and colleague, Marcy Olson," said Thomas J. Powell, founder of Resolute. "Marcy was a true leader in the industry and a role model and champion for women working in finance. Though her absence left an immense void in our hearts, each of us at Resolute has grown significantly because of her."

The Marcy Olson Memorial Scholarship aims to provide multi-year support for young women who are seeking careers and leadership positions throughout the financial industry. This year's recipient, Laura Bravo-Perez, has excelled both in and out of the classroom. Along with a weighted grade point average of 4.35, Bravo-Perez has also served on La Fuerza Latina's Citizens Climate Lobby student group, and she regularly volunteers with Toys for Tots, where she acts as a community donation resource organizer.

"It brought me joy to see that with the money I was receiving, what seemed like a far-reaching goal was actually going to become a reality," said Laura Bravo-Perez. "Thanks to everyone who was part of this generosity. I am looking forward to majoring in economics while exploring what the world has to offer beyond the Lake Tahoe region."

Bravo-Perez will be the first person in her family to earn a college degree and will be attending Stanford University. Her goal is to create financial literacy for other people of color and those from low-income communities.

The Marcy Olson Memorial Scholarship was established in 2020 in remembrance of Marcy Olson, who served as a managing director at Resolute for nearly 15 years. Not only was she an early pioneer in commercial real estate financing, but Marcy was also highly skilled at capital-raising and debt placement and served as a finance and real estate mentor to women. Additionally, Marcy was an avid skier, mountain biker, and scuba diver, as well as a mother to her stepson, and best friend to her husband, John "J.O." Olson.

Through the scholarship, Bravo-Perez will receive approximately $20,000 over four years. Previous recipients include Taya Matt and Maya Wong.

To learn more about the Marcy Olson Memorial Scholarship or to donate, please visit the Marcy Olson Memorial Scholarship page.

About the Resolute Family of Companies

The Resolute Family of Companies ("Resolute") is a private equity firm and family office that specializes in real estate and technology. The firm capitalizes on the experience and extensive knowledge set of its executive team to strategically advance its growth and value-add objectives. Having successfully managed through multiple economic cycles, the executive team has built its reputation on achieving measurable results.

For more information, please visit www.resolutecapitalpartners.com.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1389

jill@spotlightmarcom.com





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resolute Capital Partners