The Broadway Exchange Announces the Formation of a Creative Council

Inaugural Creative Council Members Include Award Winning Broadway Actors, Singers and Creators Who Will Serve as The Broadway Exchange's Bridge to the Theatre Community

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Broadway Exchange (BWAYX.com), the premiere digital collectibles marketplace for theatre fans, announced the inaugural members of its Creative Council.

Creative Council members are artists and creators dedicated to building support across the theatre community and developing content that engages fans, performers, and producers. The Creative Council will provide important guidance on the needs of the theatre community as The Broadway Exchange continues to grow.

The Broadway Exchange builds on the tradition of theatre merchandise by creating authorized digital collectibles crafted from the IP of production partners. The collectibles are sold on The Broadway Exchange (BWAYX.com) NFT marketplace. Proceeds from the sales of the collectibles are shared with the theatre community.

"The Broadway Exchange partnership with the theatre community is vital to deepening our insight into what they need to thrive," said Larry Rogowsky, co-founder of The Broadway Exchange. "Our mission is firmly rooted in supporting the community by creating new and equitable revenue sources for the people who make live theater happen. Each of these council members are making important contributions to the theatre industry, and we are thrilled to have them onboard as we continue our journey."

Ninety percent of the profits of all sales made through The Broadway Exchange go to shows and are shared directly with actors, writers, directors, designers and other members of the creative community. Additionally, The Broadway Exchange commits 3% of all gross sales to charitable organizations, including Broadway Cares and The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly known as The Actors Fund).

The inaugural members of The Broadway Exchange's Creative Council include:

Jeannette Bayardelle is a Tony-nominated Broadway actor and the founding member of The Creative Council. Bayardelle has long supported financial literacy for artists through her organization From Broadway to Wall Street. She has traveled to over fifty countries throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and the Caribbean, sharing her gift of acting. Her credits include Girl from the North Country, The Color Purple, Hair and Shida.

Jason Veasey is a New York-based actor and singer who is currently starring in the critically acclaimed, Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning A Strange Loop. Veasey's other credits include Broadway's Lion King as well as Chicago Fire and Insomnia on screen.

Robert Creighton is a New York-based actor who has most recently starred as Weselton in Disney's Broadway production of Frozen. He is the co-author and star of the hit musical Cagney that played off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre. Creighton's Broadway credits include Lion King, Little Mermaid, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes, and Chicago. Television appearances include The Good Fight (recurring guest star), Elementary, Law & Order, The Family, and Life on Mars.

Cara Ricketts is an award-winning actor who has performed on stages across Canada and the U.S. Ricketts began on screen acting after completing her fourth season at the Stratford Festival, where she received the Best Actress Award for her role in Pinter's The Homecoming. She has been an advisor on several NFT projects and is an XR enthusiast.

