GENESIS ROBOTICS & MOTION TECHNOLOGIES HIRES INDUSTRY VETERAN JESSE DOWD TO LEAD COMMERCIAL GROWTH

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies , manufacturer of LiveDrive®, the world's highest torque density direct drive motor for robotics and automation, announced today that Jesse Dowd has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer.

Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Genesis Robotics and Motion Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Dowd has over 25 years of extensive product management, marketing, sales and business development experience in motion control, robotics and industrial automation markets. He has a strong track record bringing technology to market and scaling global high-tech businesses. Prior to Genesis, he spent more than 7 years at Novanta building out their Precision Motion business. In his 13 years at Analogic, he was responsible for transforming and growing the Copley Controls motion control business. Jesse has a B.S. in Engineering from Tufts University and an M.B.A. from Babson College.

"Genesis continues to rapidly ramp commercial operations in response to customer demand and is pleased that Jesse will be leading our global sales, channel development, customer support, and service activities," noted Chris Di Lello, CEO of Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies. "Genesis will benefit immensely from Jesse's experience rapidly developing and expanding global markets for innovative new products," continued Di Lello.

"I am very excited to join the Genesis team at this pivotal juncture," says Dowd. "Genesis is poised for significant commercial expansion with innovative products that truly provide customer value and the operational infrastructure necessary to deliver standard platform products and solutions tailored to meet specific application requirements. I look forward to leading the commercial strategy and execution at Genesis and working with the Genesis team to rapidly achieve attractive and sustainable growth."

Genesis recently unveiled the LiveDrive® LDX series, the company's first frameless motors leveraging the company's patented LiveDrive® technology. The LiveDrive® series of direct drive motors has been integrated into ABIflexx's delta robot, and the world's first high-speed collaborative sidebot by Wyzo , utilizing LiveDrive's features to create a collaborative delta robot without the need for protective barriers. Wyzo was recently awarded Red Dot Winner 2022 Best of Best.

About Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies – Motion Redefined

Founded in 2014, Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies develops and manufactures innovative actuation solutions for the robotics and automation industries. The company's core products are its line of LiveDrive® direct drive motors and novel geared actuators. LiveDrive® and Genesis' growing portfolio of motion technologies are being implemented in world-first applications, disrupting, transforming, and leading a new standard in robot and automation performance and productivity. In 2018, Koch Engineered Solutions made a strategic investment and acquired a controlling interest in Genesis to commercialize its disruptive motion technologies.

Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies is headquartered in Langley, BC, Canada, with locations in the United States, Germany, and Japan.

