Stretch Zone Leads Stretching Industry in Growth with a Clear Path to 300 Studios

On June 27, Stretch Zone announced the opening of its 200th studio location. The milestone was commemorated with four location openings across the country on the same day: St. Pete, Florida, Chicago, Illinois, Dallas, Texas and Anchorage, Alaska. This feat was accomplished after establishing an unprecedented cadence of two location openings per week, a pace unmatched across the industry. The brand's success is no surprise for Stretch Zone and its franchisees — it has had no studio closures thus far, further proving the brand's scalability and dedicated franchise system. Stretch Zone's accelerated growth positions the brand to reach 300 open locations nationwide in just one year.

"Finally reaching 200 open studios is so gratifying. Not only does this situate us as the leading authority within the industry, it also paves the way for us to reach the 300-location mark in no time," said Tony Zaccario, the president and CEO at Stretch Zone. "With each location, we are undeniably changing the lives of hundreds of people across the U.S. We could not have reached this milestone without our dedicated franchisees, and we could not be prouder of the system we have built."

Zaccario commemorated the Road to 200 by connecting with various franchisees, including Drew Brees and Master Practitioners, on Instagram Live to discuss their passion for Stretch Zone. From sharing client stories to discussing what their addition to the Stretch Zone team has meant to them, each franchisee and practitioner were elated to spend the day celebrating the brand's momentous growth.

Stretch Zone's expansion has been spearheaded by passionate multi-unit franchisees that are committed to bringing the brand's proprietary stretching methodology to their local markets. On top of the brand's cadence of openings and talented franchisees, its science-based methodology and patented strapping system differentiates Stretch Zone in the stretching industry.

"This journey all started when I was younger and had to assist my grandfather who was suffering with diabetes, which caused lack of mobility. After seeing the benefits I could bring to individuals across the nation, I knew I had to scale my experience," said Jorden Gold, founder of Stretch Zone and pioneer within the stretching industry. "I've always believed that assisted stretching would be a vital addition to the health and wellness space. There is still immense work to be done to continue to making an impact and having assisted stretching become a mainstream aspect of people's live."

Stretch Zone offers franchisees a full range of programs and accreditations. The Stretch Zone franchise opportunity differentiates itself with a simplistic, low-cost, turnkey, franchisee-first business model backed by a science-based, patented stretching system. Different from stretching at home, practitioner-assisted stretching is a personalized routine performed by trained practitioners. Using its patented strapping system and proprietary tables to position, stabilize and isolate muscles, Stretch Zone's certified staff delivers a life-changing stretch experience. Stretch Zone practitioners follow specific methods and protocols to properly position, stabilize, isolate, and manipulate muscles using the powerful principles of neuromuscular behavior.

The brand is a rewarding franchise opportunity to entrepreneurs interested in health and wellness, who also find joy in serving their community. For more information about franchising with Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com/franchise.

About Stretch Zone

Stretch Zone is the leading franchised stretching concept that offers proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help clients achieve enhanced quality of life. It was founded by Jorden Gold in 2004 after seeing the first-hand benefits assisted stretching brought to his grandfather. The brand has set a goal to reach 300 locations within one year of hitting the 200-location mark in June 2022. As a pioneer within the health and wellness space, Stretch Zone uses its patented Stretch Zone Stabilization System to aid in increased mobility and muscle function. The system enables clients to accomplish Flex-ability for Life® with processes to train muscles to move with a greater range of motion, allowing for an easier golf swing or comfortable night's rest. Clients are welcomed into Stretch Zone by nationally accredited practitioners, a relaxing atmosphere and secure equipment. For more information about Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com.

