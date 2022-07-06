TaB Drinkers Unite to Bring Back Favorite Soda

SaveTaBSoda Committee works to grab Coca-Cola's attention with billboards within view of company headquarters in Atlanta

ATLANTA, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite removal of their beloved soda from store shelves more than two years ago, dedicated TaB drinkers refuse to give up their efforts to get the iconic diet cola back in the hands of its legion of fans.

We placed our billboards in the middle of Atlanta . . . to send a message to Coke executives.

In its latest initiative, the SaveTaBSoda Committee placed eye-catching billboards blocks away from company headquarters.

"We placed our two billboards in the middle of Atlanta—near World of Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola's World Headquarters -- to send a message to Coke executives," said Jenny Boyter, committee member. "Let's meet and discuss creative solutions for making TaB available for consumers, because we're not giving up."

In addition to the billboards, the committee runs email and phone campaigns while urging fans to sign its petition to help keep pressure on the company.

Committee member Adam Burbach sees hope in Coca-Cola's recent product releases. "I recently saw advertisements for space-flavored and pixel-flavored Coke, close on the heels of recent launches of other new products which quickly disappeared from shelves," said Burbach. "Instead of throwing random ideas against the wall to see what sticks, wouldn't it be cool to bring back one of its most iconic brands with nearly 60 years of success? Taco Bell listened to its customers and brought back the Mexican Pizza, why couldn't Coke bring back TaB?"

TaB was Coca-Cola's first zero sugar cola, created in 1963. It was discontinued in 2020, with consumers soon turning to platforms like Amazon as supplies dwindled.

"TaB became one of Amazon's best-selling soft drinks, and there was a 50/50 chance it'd sell out before I could check out," said Trish Priest, committee member. "We're confident with the right approach - maybe pre-ordered online or working through an exclusive distribution partner - Coke can both make TaB available to its devoted fans and turn a profit."

Those who wish to help, visit savetabsoda.com to sign the petition and please contact Coca-Cola.

About SaveTaBSoda Committee

An organization of TaB drinkers, the SaveTabSoda Committee focuses on activities and events to convince Coca-Cola to once again make TaB soda available to consumers. The committee works on behalf of and with the help of TaB fans everywhere! In August 2021, the committee formally organized as a nonprofit corporation.

Contact: Jenny Boyter | 206.552.8218 | committee@savetabsoda.com

