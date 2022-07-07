E3 Returns in June 2023, Now Produced by ReedPop

Organizers of PAX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration Will Lead the In-Person Return of Seminal North American Video Game Industry Expo

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E3 , the world's premier celebration of interactive entertainment, will make its long-awaited return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in the second week of June, 2023. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) will partner with ReedPop , the veteran event production company behind PAX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration, and other acclaimed celebrations of pop culture, to reunite the global video game industry for a week of titanic AAA reveals, earth-shaking world premieres, and exclusive access to the future of video games.

E3 2023 will welcome back publishers, developers, journalists, content creators, manufacturers, buyers, and licensors. The event will also highlight digital showcases and feature in-person consumer components.

"It is a tremendous honor and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023," said Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop. "With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we're going to build a world class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world leading events and web sites."

Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop Global VP of Gaming who will lead the newly formed E3 team along with his global gaming live event responsibilities added, "For years, we've listened, heard, and studied the global gaming community's feedback. E3 2023 will be recognizably epic—a return to form that honors what's always worked—while reshaping what didn't and setting a new benchmark for video game expos in 2023 and beyond."

"We are thrilled to bring back E3 as an in-person event with ReedPop, a global leader in producing pop culture events." continued Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the ESA. "The past three years have confirmed that E3 convenes our industry like no other event. ReedPop brings world-class talent and a keen understanding of the video game industry, which will serve to enhance the E3 experience for years to come."

About E3

E3 is the world's premier event for computer and video games and related products. The show is owned and operated by the ESA, the US trade association dedicated to serving the business and public affairs needs of the companies developing and publishing interactive games for video game consoles, handheld devices, personal computers, and the internet. For more information, visit www.e3expo.com or follow E3 on Facebook @E3Expo or Twitter @E3.

About ESA

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) serves as the voice and advocate for the U.S. video game industry. Its members are the innovators, creators, publishers and business leaders that are reimagining entertainment and transforming how we interact, learn, connect and play. The ESA works to expand and protect the dynamic marketplace for video games through innovative and engaging initiatives that showcase the positive impact of video games on people, culture and the economy. For more information, visit www.theESA.com or follow the ESA on Twitter @theESA.

About ReedPop

ReedPop is a boutique group within RX – one of the world's leading events organizers. Launched in 2006, the group has become the number one producer of pop culture events across the globe as well as a full service digital content provider and media company. Delivering once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences curated specifically for localized audiences, ReedPop currently features events in North America and Europe, including: New York Comic Con (NYCC), Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), PAX West, East, and Unplugged, Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC), Star Wars Celebration, MCM Comic Con, Eurogamer Expo (EGX), Star Trek Missions and more. In addition to organizing and managing events, ReedPop also runs and operates the Gamer Network and its portfolio of leading gaming websites including Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun and GamesIndustry.Biz. The staff at ReedPop are a fan-based, globally focused group of professionals that are uniquely qualified to build and serve the communities with whom they share a common passion. ( www.reedpop.com )

