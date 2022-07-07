ExchangeRight Launches Value-Add Platform with Latest DST Subscription

PASADENA, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leaders in diversified real estate investments and strategies, is pleased to announce the successful launch of a new value-add platform with the full subscription of its Value-Add Portfolio 1 DST. Value-Add Portfolio 1 is a $23,310,000 portfolio of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by long-term net-leased and strong-performing grocery tenants. The offering includes five shopping centers shadow-anchored by GIANT, Publix, and Giant Eagle, spanning 136,454 square feet across four states.

PASADENA, Calif. - Properties included in ExchangeRight's fully subscribed Value-Add Portfolio 1 DST, a $23,310,000 portfolio of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by long-term net-leased and strong-performing grocery tenants (Thursday, July 7, 2022). (PRNewswire)

The portfolio's properties exhibit in-place cash flow beginning at 5.55 percent with the potential to provide capital preservation and upside through proactive management. The portfolio's holdings represent an 80.7 percent occupancy based on the offering's gross leasable area. ExchangeRight's strategy for the portfolio is to create value for investors by raising occupancy through strategic leasing initiatives and tenant improvements.

"During the economic turbulence caused by the pandemic, we discovered an opportunity to provide investors with advantageous pricing for portfolios of properties that are shadow-anchored by strong grocery tenants that feature longer-term upside potential," said Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "We have clear objectives that our asset management team is carefully executing on behalf of investors to add value in the current environment while also not compromising on the resilience and stability for which our offerings are known."

Watch a new video to learn about how ExchangeRight identified this opportunity to enhance investor return potential.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact

Lindsey Thompson

Senior Media Relations Officer

lthompson@exchangeright.com

(626) 773-3448

ExchangeRight's Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ExchangeRight