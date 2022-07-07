FleetPride Extends Lead in eCommerce and Digital Solutions to Ease Customer Challenges

IRVING, Texas, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, hit another milestone today as it pursues eCommerce and digital solutions focused squarely on alleviating customers' most pressing issues. Today's achievement -- going live with over 667,000+ parts along with 4.5 million cross references on FleetPride.com -- dwarfs the company's previous announcement of 400,000 parts and continues to ease customers' supply and demand concerns. By the end of 2022, FleetPride expects its database will grow to more than two million parts and will continue to provide access to 400+ top suppliers.

FleetPride's refreshed logo features the new tagline “Heavy Duty Parts & Service,” replacing its previous descriptor “Truck & Trailer Parts.” (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With this rapid expansion and other digitally-oriented solutions, FleetPride is positioning itself as the place to find heavy duty truck parts that customers need. Customers are taking notice of FleetPride's efforts. L. Houchens of B& R Repairs recently said, "You get easy online ordering and can see QOH [quantity on hand], pricing, and change location to see who has it in the area." Other customers see value in FleetPride's goal to provide a platform that offers transparency to its customers. K. Hodges of the Shelley School District said, "It's been great and it's the first place I go to find parts and part numbers."

In the short term, FleetPride is focused on ways to increase value and support for customers given the challenges of today's supply chain and material shortages, labor challenges, and inflation issues, which are playing havoc with trucking customers' operations and bottom lines. By staying close to customers' operational metrics, and to the industry overall, FleetPride knows what drives success, and is developing solutions that strike at the heart of these short-term and more global issues.

With this in mind, over the past several months FleetPride has rapidly and dramatically expanded its product database on FleetPride.com. Now, millions of cross-references are available online and the company is increasing the number of parts across all makes and models, with more than a three-fold increase planned in the next few months. Recently, FleetPride also launched their predictive search capability through FleetPride.com. This additional feature allows customers to start receiving product recommendations based on the first few letters of their search, saving valuable time for the user.

FleetPride's growing national footprint means it is continuing to invest in larger inventory and better services so customers, suppliers, and employees can benefit from in-stock parts or from parts that can be sourced quickly from a near-by location or distribution center. This commitment means that customers can find the right parts when they are needed, check the part's availability, and have the part(s) shipped directly to a convenient location, or picked up in a store close by. FleetPride's focus on transparency and availability enables the company to carry the broadest assortment to meet the needs for all customers, which includes national brands from the industry's top suppliers, plus hundreds of exclusively branded parts, with its OTR, HD Value, and Power Products well recognized and considered a high-quality alternative to OE brands. These products are custom engineered to meet or exceed original specifications and offer immediate relief to customers with two key advantages – high availability and lower price.

FleetPride's efforts have had a demonstrated impact on customers' operations which start with the ability to find a part when its needed, and to secure the part quickly and efficiently to keep truck fleets running and on the road. As the company that supports the nation's largest carriers who move agriculture, medical supplies and medicine, groceries, and other much needed supplies, FleetPride keeps America's trucks moving. J. Paxton of Coastal Transport sees the difference. "The new changes have made it more user friendly. It is more convenient and faster than driving to a store or calling." FleetPride suppliers are also on board with the continued improvements. "We have been so impressed with the work that FleetPride has done over the last 12 months. It is clear to us that the FleetPride team is serious about the customer experience, driving digital behavior to stay ahead of the buying curve, and being the aftermarket commercial vehicle leader for all makes and models," said Nicholas Tosie, national sales manager, Aftermarket - US & Canada for Delco Remy. "The resources being committed to provide holistic customer solutions in this digital environment is really incredible. We are doing our part to provide all Delco Remy product information to support our customers in the field through the FleetPride efforts," added Nick Chelman, national accounts manager for Delco Remy.

FleetPride will continue to zero in on what matters most to customers as they navigate everyday issues and build successful businesses in the future. Look for our future articles including "How FleetPride Delights Customers With Innovative Services" in the coming weeks.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 70+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,900 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

FleetPride now has 667,000+ parts available on FleetPride.com, with more than 2 million parts expected to be online by the end of 2022. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.