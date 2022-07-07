Richard Schwartz & Associates Selects GrowPath For Their Case Management Platform

GrowPath has signed a new Mississippi personal injury law firm with 4 locations.

DURHAM, N.C., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath has signed a new personal injury law firm client, Richard Schwartz & Associates Injury Lawyers, P.A. The firm has four locations in Mississippi and represents victims in many practices of law, including personal injury, wrongful death, car accidents, and medical malpractice.

Founder Richard Schwartz said, "We were impressed with GrowPath's case management features and we are excited to use their advanced platform to improve productivity with their functionality compared to what we had previously. We have enjoyed working with the GrowPath team and look forward to better managing our caseload with their assistance."

GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman said, "GrowPath is the perfect platform for firms like Richard Schwartz & Associates. As the leading Mississippi personal injury law firm, they handle a lot of cases, and that requires exceptional case management. That's where GrowPath can help: it was built by a law firm, for law firms. We're the case management experts and we look forward to putting our platform to work for them."

With GrowPath's patented tools and features, Schwartz's firm will be able to better manage their existing caseload while finding more cases suited for their firm, allowing them to focus on continued growth and expansion.

About Richard Schwartz and Associates

Richard Schwartz & Associates Injury Lawyers, P.A., is a team dedicated to one goal: helping you recover as quickly and seamlessly as possible following an accident or injury. If you or a loved one are facing injuries due to the negligence of another, we want to help. Call Richard Schwartz & Associates, P.A. anytime at (601) 988-8888 or visit us online at www.1call.ms

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.

