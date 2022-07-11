ASTI, Italy, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The match-up between Asti Docg and great international tennis championships has become an even bigger play with a number of important events taking place this July. As part of its ongoing partnership with the global ATP Tour, Asti Docg is the Official Sparkling Wine of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, from July 11-17, and of the Hamburg European Open in Hamburg July 18-24.

ASTI DOCG IN THE SPOTLIGHT SUPPORTING INTERNATIONAL TENNIS AT CHAMPIONSHIPS IN NEWPORT AND HAMBURG (PRNewswire)

Infosys Hall of Fame Open in Newport is the only tennis tournament played on grass outside of Europe and on this special occasion Asti Spumante salutes the entry into the Hall of Fame of Lleyton Glynn Hewitt, a noted Australian tennis star and coach, who in 2001 at just shy of 21 years of age, rose through the ranks of ATP to 1° place, becoming the youngest player ever to reach that position.

After the events in the States, Asti is back in Europe to celebrate another great moment in tennis when athletes compete on red clay at the Rothenbaum Tennis Center, during the Hamburg European Open in Germany, for the first time a combined ATP and WTA event.

The winners will toast with a special bottle of Asti Spumante on the field. The tennis champions, insiders, and spectators alike will have the chance to appreciate the special characteristics of Asti Docg sparklers in the side events, at the bars and at the restaurants.

The link between Asti Docg and great international tennis is stronger than ever. After a warm welcome at the Nitto ATP Finals di Torino in November 2021 and the great success at the 79th edition of the ATP Masters 1000 Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome in May- followed by a special party at Villa Miani – the aromatic sparkling wines from Piedmont have reached new heights and new consumers during the ATP Tour. The spirit of Asti matches that of great tennis stars, hundreds of hardworking and dedicated winegrowers and producers who come together to make the best wines possible with dedication and passion, from Moscato Bianco in a Unesco heritage area. Consumers can rest assured that they are tasting the unique and special aromas of Asti Spumante and Moscato d'Asti, in Italy and throughout the rest of the world.

Media Contact:

Giacomo Pondini,

Director of ASTI DOCG Consortium,

giacomo.pondini@astidocg.it

