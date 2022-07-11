Greenspoon Marder Expands Bankruptcy Practice Group With The Addition of Nine New Attorneys in Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Bankruptcy & Reorganization practice group with the addition of a dedicated team of bankruptcy professionals that comprises nine attorneys and eight staff members from SulmeyerKupetz – one of the premier business, financial restructuring and litigation firms in California. Howard Ehrenberg, Mark Horoupian, Daniel Lev, Elissa D. Miller, Victor Sahn, and Alan Tippie join as partners, Asa S. Hami and Steven F. Werth join as senior counsel, and Steve Burnell joins as an associate.

With decades of experience representing parties throughout the U.S. on all sides of bankruptcy and reorganization matters, the team is based in Downtown Los Angeles and will maintain their current space under the Greenspoon Marder name. This new location will expand the firm's footprint in Southern California, complementing the existing office in Century City.

This team of attorneys has an extensive track record as appointed trustees and bankruptcy counsel, and represents clients in complex corporate transactions and business litigation. They are at the forefront of the bankruptcy field, and are sought-after thought leaders on bankruptcy issues. They provide counsel to organizations of all types including public entities, nonprofits, and companies in a wide variety of industries. In the face of financial distress, the team works with clients to utilize a variety of out-of-court solutions, and are thoroughly prepared to represent businesses and all other constituencies in formal bankruptcies.

"The evolution and growth of our Bankruptcy group is evident with the addition of these new attorneys. They are among the best of the best in their field, have worked on and won landmark cases, and bring crucial experience along with them," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder. "The combined experience of this dynamic team marks a tremendous stepping stone in our firm's capabilities and reach, expanding our already wide repertoire of practice areas," says Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

"For over 70 years, SulmeyerKupetz upheld a prestigious reputation among our peers, and I am thrilled at the opportunity to combine that status and experience with the resources and national platform Greenspoon Marder offers. This move will enable our clients to benefit from not only our existing bankruptcy experience, but from the capabilities of a truly full-service firm," said Mr. Ehrenberg.

For nearly 30 years, Mr. Ehrenberg has served as a Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 trustee. As a bankruptcy litigator, he has represented both debtors and creditors, creditor's committees, landlords, and buyers looking to purchase assets from bankruptcy estates. Mr. Ehrenberg is also a certified mediator. As a result of his high success rate as a mediator, Mr. Ehrenberg has been one of the most sought-after mediators in Los Angeles for cases including non-dischargeability actions, contract disputes, landlord tenant disputes, and legal malpractice actions over the last several years.

Mr. Horoupian focuses on bankruptcy, bankruptcy litigation, corporate restructurings, receiverships, assignments for the benefit of creditors and other non-bankruptcy insolvency solutions. He represents a wide spectrum of participants in the insolvency process, including creditors, creditors' committees, debtors in possession, Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 trustees, assignees for the benefit of creditors and acquirers of assets from bankruptcy estates. Mr. Horoupian also acts as an assignee for the benefit of creditors.

As a well-established bankruptcy lawyer and fiduciary, Ms. Miller represents secured and unsecured creditors, creditors' committees, and trustees in both Chapter 7 and Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases. She is a member of the Chapter 7 Panel of Bankruptcy Trustees appointed by the Office of the United States Trustee in the Central District of California and serves as a Chapter 11 trustee.

With more than 40 years of experience, Mr. Sahn represents Chapter 11 Debtors and Creditors' Committees, as well as secured creditors, equity committees, and individual unsecured creditors, in bankruptcy cases. He also works frequently with asset purchasers in Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 cases, and with plan proponents in relation to Chapter 11 cases.

Mr. Tippie represents a wide range of clients in matters from business litigation and financial restructuring to reorganization and insolvency disputes. With an emphasis on creditor/debtor disputes, he handles federal and state court litigation, as well as bankruptcy and related matters, on behalf of parties on all sides of these issues, including business participants, investors, creditors, fiduciaries, debtors, and institutional clients.

Mr. Lev practices in the area of corporate restructuring and insolvency. He focuses his practice on the representation of debtors, the acquirers of distressed debt, real estate developers, secured and unsecured lenders, HOA's, landlords, creditors' committees, chapter 11 and 7 trustees, and investors in a broad range of insolvency, restructuring, business litigation, and creditors' rights matters.

Mr. Hami represents debtors, committees, trustees, creditors, and other parties in interest in all aspects of bankruptcy and insolvency-related proceedings. He works closely with his clients from start to finish to ensure they understand the often complex matters and issues involved in such proceedings, and provides them the necessary information and guidance to make informed decisions that best serve their interests throughout any given case.

Mr. Werth has represented debtors and creditors in bankruptcy matters for over two decades. He has worked with individuals and companies in industries ranging from entertainment to janitorial services and manufacturing, regularly representing creditors' committees and small business debtors in Chapter 11 matters.

Mr. Burnell represents debtors, trustees, creditors, and committees in all aspects of bankruptcy litigation, including appeals. Prior to joining the firm, he was an associate at a boutique bankruptcy law firm and served as term law clerk for three years for the Honorable Erithe A. Smith, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge for the Central District of California.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with over 200 attorneys and offices across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Our firm was founded with the goal of providing the highest quality legal services at the highest value for our clients. Each of our clients is unique and so are their legal needs. We believe no one size fits all for professional services. Our lawyers offer flexible and creative solutions to meet our clients' respective needs. Our mission is to understand the challenges our clients face, build collaborative relationships and craft solutions with a focus on strategic goals. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Greenspoon Marder