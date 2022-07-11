ZIMS VODKA NAMES MUSICIAN TIMOTHEE LOVELOCK AS KEY INFLUENCER

DETROIT, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great music and great vodka make for the perfect match. That's why ZIMS Vodka, the fastest-awarded vodka ever in the ultra-premium space, with top honors from the SIPS Awards and Vodka Masters, has teamed up with DJ and violinist Timothee Lovelock to launch "#ZIMSLOVE," an initiative that kicked off on July 1.

ZIMS 81 proof and ZIMS 59 proof vodkas are naturally GMO-free, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher. Image courtesy of ZIMS Vodka. (PRNewswire)

#ZIMSLOVE grew out of a friendship between Terry "T.O." Olson, founder and CEO of Detroit-based The Rebel Spirits Group and creator of ZIMS Vodka, and Lovelock, founder and CEO of Florida's Lovelock Music Group, a full-service entertainment company. Lovelock has performed at private events for Ziggy Marley, Pitbull, and more.

The seed for #ZIMSLOVE was planted earlier this year when Lovelock and his team performed at Olson's daughter's wedding in the Dominican Republic. Upon meeting, the two men discovered "immediate synergies," said Lovelock, like their entrepreneurial drive and dedication to their families. They also bonded over their respective 10 years in business and a shared desire to grow their social-media presence.

Once back in the U.S., the pair decided that teaming up would "help take both of our businesses to the next level," said Olson. #ZIMSLOVE will do just that, delivering fun, entertaining, and informative marketing messages for vodka- and music-loving consumers, and producing events showcasing Lovelock's music and ZIMS highly awarded vodkas.

ABOUT ZIMS VODKA

ZIMS Vodkas are ultra-premium Polish potato products made in Poland, the motherland of vodka. ZIMS 81 proof and ZIMS 59 proof vodkas are naturally GMO-free, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher. Both products begin with the age-old distillery experience unique to Poland, thanks to proprietary recipes, pure Polish water and the highest-quality, locally farmed potatoes. Combine this with a world-class filtration system and you have what's been called "the cleanest and smoothest vodka on the planet." ZIMS Vodka products are produced by The Rebel Spirits Group, LLC, official importer of ZIMS Vodka. ZIMS is a registered trademark and owned by The Rebel Spirits Group, LLC For more information, visit www.zimsvodka.com.

ABOUT THE LOVELOCK MUSIC GROUP

The Lovelock Music Group, LLC is a full-service entertainment company led by founder and CEO Timothee Lovelock. As a hybrid DJ/violinist, Timothee has performed at private events for Ziggy Marley, Pitbull, Jeb Bush, Kevin Plank, George Benson, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Krewella, and Dwaide, as well as toured with companies like Playboy, Wolter Kluwer, Black Enterprise, and Verizon. For more information, visit www.lovelockmusicgroup.com.

