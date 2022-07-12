Bitdefender Innovates Managed Detection and Response (MDR) with New Service Optimized for Organizations with Limited Resources

MDR Foundations Delivers Prevention, Detection and Response, 24x7 Monitoring and Proactive Expert Threat Hunting

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today unveiled MDR Foundations, a new managed security service that provides continuous threat monitoring and response, intelligence-based threat hunting and elite security experts designed to provide MDR capabilities specifically tailored to managed service providers (MSPs) and customer organizations with limited resources. The service augments in-house security and IT teams ability to overcome the cybersecurity skills gap and enables faster detection and threat elimination, reduced attacker dwell time, and streamlined security operations for improved cyber resilience.

"MDR Foundations addresses critical gaps in security coverage by delivering managed threat detection and remediation that is affordable, easy to implement, and scales based on the business needs," said Ryan Walsh, chief operating officer at Pax8. "The solution levels the playing field for MSPs and their customers by offering access to top cybersecurity talent without needing a large budget. Bitdefender gives our clients a powerful solution that combines leading-edge technology with some of the brightest minds in security adept at hunting cyberattacks and stopping them at each stage."

Bitdefender MDR Foundations is built to address security challenges presented by digital transformation and the shift towards cloud environments. It adds to the company's existing portfolio of MDR Premium and MDR Enterprise offerings. The service is delivered by leveraging the award-winning Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Enterprise unified security platform, which incorporates risk assessment and hardening, prevention, endpoint detection and response (EDR), cross-endpoint threat correlation and extended detection and response (XDR) with sensors that go beyond the endpoint.

Unlike many competing MDR offerings which are simply managed anti-virus or managed EDR, MDR Foundations provides any size business a full managed detection and response security service.

MDR Foundations key benefits include:

24x7 threat monitoring, detection and response -- MDR Foundations helps customers harden environments to help prevent breaches and then continuously monitors for and eliminates threats such as ransomware, zero-days, phishing attempts and more across endpoints, networks and cloud environments. Highly skilled security analysts in the Bitdefender security operations center (SOC) lead alert prioritization, threat analysis, recommendations and response actions.

Proactive human-led threat hunting -- Bitdefender threat hunters actively seek and destroy advanced persistent threats (APTs) quietly residing in systems, investigate anomalous behavior from internal and outside sources (users and applications) and take into consideration each customer's industry, technology environment, and most likely threat actors. Threat hunts apply real-time threat intelligence from Bitdefender Labs and the Bitdefender global network of -- Bitdefender threat hunters actively seek and destroy advanced persistent threats (APTs) quietly residing in systems, investigate anomalous behavior from internal and outside sources (users and applications) and take into consideration each customer's industry, technology environment, and most likely threat actors. Threat hunts apply real-time threat intelligence from Bitdefender Labs and the Bitdefender global network of millions of sensors to guide informed decision-making. With military and law enforcement backgrounds, Bitdefender threat hunters are renowned for having deep insights into advanced adversarial techniques to stop attacks fast.

Improved security operations -- MDR Foundations improves defense and response to threats by enabling MSPs and customers to work side-by-side with Bitdefender security analysts. Key pain points such as alert fatigue, running complex tooling, maintaining data compliance, and establishing security procedures are dramatically reduced or eliminated from day one. A dedicated MDR portal allows clients to connect and communicate with their Bitdefender team 24x7, view alerts, manage endpoints and take recommended actions to contain or eliminate threats all from a single dashboard.

Easy onboarding and service management -- The MDR Foundations onboarding process is automated and straightforward with most businesses up and running in less than a day. For MSP partners, Bitdefender offers the ability to onboard and manage multiple customers simultaneously.

In a recent report¹, Gartner®, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, emphasized the need for continuous monitoring in midsize environments, "With 76% of ransomware deployments happening after business hours, organizations cannot stop active monitoring of their environments at the end of the business day. Twenty-four hour monitoring is critical in being able to quickly respond to and contain any security incident."

"Cybercriminals and advanced cyber-attacks are no longer confined to large organizations, as they were in the past. Today, businesses of all sizes are at risk of data theft, espionage, and crippling ransomware attacks. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, organizations with smaller budgets and smaller security teams are finding that protecting themselves and their end customers is increasingly challenging," said Daniel Clayton, vice president, global security operations and services at Bitdefender. "MDR Foundations is a big step forward in innovating for this underserved market to even the playing field with a powerful 'always-on' detect and response service that combines award-winning technology with elite security experts that scales on-demand. Our newest MDR offering reflects our deep commitment to make every business more cyber resilient."

Availability

Bitdefender MDR Foundations is available now for purchase through the Bitdefender extensive network of MSPs and value-added resellers. Bitdefender offers flexible month-to-month and termed contracts depending on customer needs. For more information visit: https://www.bitdefender.com/business/enterprise-products/managed-detection-response-service.html.

¹Gartner, Paul Furtado "Security Staffing Options for Midsize Enterprises", January 18, 2022"

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender provides cybersecurity solutions with leading security efficacy, performance and ease of use to small and medium businesses, mid-market enterprises and consumers. Guided by a vision to be the world's most trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, Bitdefender is committed to defending organizations and individuals around the globe against cyberattacks to transform and improve their digital experience. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

