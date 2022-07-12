BTL AESTHETICS INTRODUCES A NEW EMSCULPT NEO EDGE™ APPLICATOR FOR THE LATERAL ABDOMEN

The latest launch further positions the body shaping therapy as the most expansive treating non-invasive contouring device on the market, capturing all major bodily regions.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL , the authority in non-invasive body sculpting therapies, continues to build upon the success of its game-changing Emsculpt NEO treatment with the launch of the new Edge™ Applicators. What differentiates the Edge applicator is the coverage spread over the entire lateral abdomen. Shipping will commence in September 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/BTL Aesthetics) (PRNewswire)

Sleekly designed to allow for a better contour of the curvy areas of the body, such as the lateral abdomen, the Edge applicator utilizes radiofrequency and HIFEMTM technology to simultaneously address fat deposits and muscle groups in the lateral abdomen region. Further, the new device extension tones the oblique muscles when treating the lateral abdomen, and many patients experience a significant improvement in their posture, core, and back discomfort.

According to Ron Borsheim, Vice President of Product Development, "With the exciting new addition of the Edge applicator, BTL is continuing to raise the bar in the aesthetics industry and innovate for versatility by extending the sculpting power of the award-winning Emsculpt NEO therapy. The unrivaled device treats more key muscle groups than any other non-invasive treatment."

When launched in 2018, the Emsculpt therapy was the world's first and only treatment to use HIFEM technology to build muscle and sculpt the body in a 30-minute session. Emsculpt NEO, launched in 2020, expanded upon its predecessor's capabilities by simultaneously delivering heat and magnetic energy. The result is more fat reduction and more muscle growth than any single gold standard product. Clinical studies have shown that, on average, patients experience a 30% fat reduction and a 25% increase in muscle in the treated area. With over 1 million treatments administered to date, Emsculpt Classic and Emsculpt NEO continue to be gold-standard solutions in non-invasive body contouring therapies.

For more information on Emsculpt NEO and BTL Aesthetics, please visit www.bodybybtl.com .

ABOUT BTL AESTHETICS

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With 2,400 employees located in more than 65 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO, EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, EMFEMME, EMFACE, and BTL Exilis ULTRA. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com .

FOR ALL MEDIA INQUIRIES AND REQUESTS, PLEASE REACH OUT TO:

Nouveau Communications

btlaesthetics@nouveaucommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BTL Aesthetics