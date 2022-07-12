Cambium Networks Announces cnHeat™ with Integrated Broadband Data Collection (BDC) for Fixed Wireless Connectivity

Broadband service providers efficiently plan and deliver reliable service and meet FCC reporting requirements

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that the cnHeat network planning software now makes it easy for all fixed wireless broadband service providers to meet their FCC-mandated Broadband Data Collection (BDC) reporting requirements. cnHeat and the integrated BDC reporting is manufacturer agnostic and can be exercised with Cambium Networks fixed wireless broadband infrastructure, as well other available fixed wireless infrastructure providers' solutions. The platform is particularly beneficial for service providers seeking to deliver reliable fixed wireless connectivity using the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) frequency band in the context of the NTIA Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

"Broadband service providers are deploying fixed wireless connectivity to rapidly provide cost-effective connectivity," said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Planning. "The precise information provided by cnHeat enables a great opportunity for broadband service providers in the United States to extend their network coverage using PMP 450 technology in the CBRS spectrum while making it easy to meet BEAD program reporting requirements. In addition to CBRS-based networks, cnHeat can be applied to networks utilizing 2 GHz, 5 GHz, 60 GHz, and 28 GHz including Cambium Networks ePMP and cnWave platforms."

"We have been serving thousands of business and residential subscribers with fixed wireless technology for over 20 years," says Caleb Wiemann, Broadband Support Specialist at Evertek Wireless in Iowa. "Cambium Networks' cnHeat improves the efficiency of providing connectivity to our customers and future growth. End customers will have better connectivity faster and this is good for everyone."

The BEAD program defines "Reliable Broadband Service" as broadband service that the Broadband Data Maps show is accessible to a location. Service providers can use cnHeat planning software with integrated automatic Broadband Data Collection (BDC) to submit high quality data to the FCC and to save time and resources meeting the bi-annual FCC reporting requirements.

"Reporting requirements can be an obstacle. cnHeat with BDC gathers the reporting data we need and enables our planning team and technicians to get installations planned precisely and done right the first time," said Kevin Simms, Wireless Director, GTEK Communications in Portland, TX. "We can rapidly expand our coverage and deliver broadband that makes for happy customers."

Service providers can use cnHeat with integrated Broadband Data Collection to provide 1-meter precise coverage predictions based on LIDAR data that meets BDC requirements and delivers consistently reliable service to subscribers. Built upon Cambium Networks' expertise in fixed wireless Radio Frequency (RF) planning, propagation, and modeling and integrated with GIS data down to one-meter precision, cnHeat enables network operators to generate highly accurate RF predictions and offer reliable service with fixed wireless broadband technology.

Now through September 30, Cambium Networks is offering a special starter kit promotion to service providers in the United States on PMP 450 equipment in the CBRS frequency band.

Cambium Networks provides a comprehensive suite of hardware, software and managed solutions that support multi-gigabit connectivity for service provider, municipal, enterprise and federal defense applications. The comprehensive wireless fabric portfolio of Wi-Fi access points, switches and fixed wireless technologies—all unified by the cnMaestro™ cloud management system—enables networks to run efficiently and easily scale to meet increasing demand.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places, and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

