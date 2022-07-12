COMPAX Releases Recyclable Airless Tubes

SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPAX is celebrating 25 years of manufacturing and global packaging supply by releasing the first-ever, fully recyclable, all plastic airless pump tube in the US market.

Patented 35mm 100% plastic, fully recyclable airless tube (PRNewswire)

Conventional airless pump tubes contain a metal spring and are not recyclable unless they are disassembled. "COMPAX believes that those of us in the packaging industry are responsible for making smarter investments in sustainable business practices," said Dennis Devine, co-founder at COMPAX. "That's why we designed the new 100% plastic airless tube, with recyclability at the front of our minds. We believe we can always do more for our planet, while preserving brand identity and consumer experience with our packaging. The 100% plastic airless pump tube is wholly indistinguishable from our conventional airless tubes consumers at home know and love."

COMPAX currently has production running on both its new 30mm and 35mm airless tubes, and is working to convert its entire line of airless tube diameters. Samples and quotes are now available on the COMPAX Catalog, with minimum order quantities starting at 25k. Additionally, the 100% plastic tube can be produced using PCR (post-consumer recycled plastic).

"COMPAX is dedicated to mitigating plastic waste, increasing consumer recycling education and innovating to improve recyclability, through our philanthropic arm COMPAX Cares which funds REDO (Recycling Education and Development Organization, a Salt Lake 501(c)(3)). Through product development efforts like this, we strive to be a leader in sustainable personal care packaging."

ABOUT COMPAX

Since 1997, COMPAX has been the go-to packaging source for burgeoning brands to the world's biggest names in beauty and health. COMPAX boasts a 200,000 sq ft blow molding, injection molding, and state-of-the-art deco facility at its headquarters in Salt Lake City, UT, with sales offices around the US and quality control and operations globally. For more information, visit compaxpackaging.com.

