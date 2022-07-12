Hexaware celebrates the 5-year milestone of its new brand identity

ISELIN, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies celebrated 5 years of its brand anniversary on July 10, 2022. The anniversary marks the manifestation of its brand promise and attributes aptly through all its activities. Throughout its branding journey, Hexaware has exhibited its core attributes of openness to innovation, disrupting the norm, encouraging passion for customer success, maintaining a fearless attitude and learning from rich experiences while strengthening its distinct brand identity.

The primary objective of these attributes is to associate Brand Hexaware with trust, satisfaction and dependability. The launch of Hexaware's new purpose statement, "Creating smiles through great people and technology," took the cause ahead and covered the essence of the brand in a comprehensible manner.

The purpose statement launch in consolidation with the branding initiatives executed over the 5 years created a favorable impact for the brand and it reflects evidently in Hexaware's positioning in the Brand Finance India 100 2022 Report. Its Brand Strength Index (BSI) score is now 68 out of 100, demonstrating a 2-point increase from 2021. In 2021, Hexaware's Brand Rating improved from A+ to AA- and in 2022, it maintains the score. In the case of Brand Value, it has shown a growth of over 41% while crossing the $500 million mark. A range of solid branding and awareness projects has positively impacted revenue growth, with LTM revenue higher than $ 1 billion.

Hexaware's workforce is instrumental in driving a high-value brand presence and realizing the brand purpose. To value their contribution, Hexaware undertakes various programs that focus on their holistic growth.

Ram Singampalli, Chief Operating Officer at Hexaware Technologies, said, "We are proud to represent our passion and sense of commitment to creating memorable digital experiences through strategically crafted branding initiatives. Our efforts are driven to ensure that as the brand evolves, every individual associated with the brand grows and manifests the brand principles."

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

