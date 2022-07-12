Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mintegral Q2 2022 Revenue Rises 64.07% YoY to $210.6 Million

Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintegral, a leading programmatic advertising platform, recently announced record-high revenue in Q2 2022, reaching a total of $210.6 million - up 64.07% year-on-year and a reported increase of 5.24% compared to Q1 2022 ($200.1 million).

(PRNewsfoto/Mintegral)
(PRNewsfoto/Mintegral)(PRNewswire)
Mintegral revenue in Q2 2022 rises to $210.6 million - up 64.07% year-on-year.

Mintegral also noted an advertiser retention rate of 87.66% and a 29.29% increase in new advertisers. In addition, the app publisher retention rate stood at 92.23%, new app publishers grew by 18.95%, and the number of apps increased by 28.18% compared to Q1 2022.

Mintegral, a Mobvista subsidiary (HK: 1860), remains strong in the market, providing transparent, innovative programmatic products with recognition from mobile-measurement partners and third-party compliance and auditing companies.

About Mintegral

Mintegral is an AI-driven, programmatic, and interactive advertising platform dedicated to helping clients bridge the gap among the world's most valuable markets. As a leading global mobile ad platform with an in-depth understanding of local markets, Mintegral provides a one-stop mobile advertising solution to help brands and apps overcome cross-regional challenges and scale globally.

Media: ir@mobvista.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mintegral-q2-2022-revenue-rises-64-07-yoy-to-210-6-million-301584227.html

SOURCE Mintegral

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.