Zywave Announces New Offering to Connect Brokers with Carrier Content

Carrier Content Cloud Distribution enables carriers to get their content in front of thousands of P&C and employee benefits brokers

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider, Zywave, today announced the launch of a new offering, Carrier Content Cloud Distribution, which leverages Zywave's Content Cloud to distribute collateral and thought leadership material from insurance carriers to a significant network of brokerages and agencies serving the P&C and employee benefits markets.

In addition to directly connecting insurance carriers to a network of over 110,000 users at 3,500 brokerages and agencies, the new Carrier Content Cloud Distribution solution also includes comprehensive reporting capabilities. With an integrated, user-friendly reporting dashboard, carriers are able to seamlessly track impressions, shares and downloads of their uploaded content.

"The Carrier Content Cloud Distribution solution is a game-changer for carriers by enabling them to expand their reach in the broker ecosystem through Zywave's world-class content distribution channel," said Zywave senior vice president Jeff Cohen. "This helps carriers position themselves as thought leaders and industry experts, while expanding trading relationships and bolstering submission flow. The true beneficiary is a more informed policy holder."

In 2021, over five million pieces of content were downloaded from Zywave's sophisticated content platform. Carrier Content Cloud Distribution is designed specifically for insurance carriers to upload content and control where and how that content is distributed. The solution also enables carriers to choose which users and specified agencies can access their content, as well as which assets are accessible. With direct access to Zywave's vast network of insurance professionals, carriers will have the opportunity to increase brand awareness and increase revenue potential, while maintaining good stewardship among brokers and policyholders.

The innovative reporting functionality within Zywave's Carrier Content Cloud Distribution solution provides carriers visibility into the number of companies that view their imported assets, with all reporting measures available to download for offline analysis. This time-saving capability delivers key insights into how each piece of content is performing, in addition to showing who are the most engaged users of the content, which, ultimately, can lead to a larger prospect pool.

For more information on the Carrier Content Cloud Distribution solution visit https://www.zywave.com/carrier/carrier-content-cloud-distribution/.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

