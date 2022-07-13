SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (NASDAQ: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the appointment of Isaiah Fields to the role of Chief Legal Officer (CLO). In this role, Fields will spearhead Axon initiatives across legal operations, government affairs, risk management and compliance.

Axon Appoints Isaiah Fields as Chief Legal Officer (PRNewswire)

"Isaiah is an incredible asset to Axon. In his previous role as general counsel, he drove success across all elements of our global organization," says Rick Smith, CEO and Founder of Axon. "As a publicly traded leading provider of public safety technology, Axon operates in an intricate legal and regulatory environment that is scaling in complexity as we expand globally. I am confident that Isaiah's leadership, devotion to his team and passion for our mission will help Axon successfully navigate this phase of rapid growth."

"I am proud to be a part of an organization with such a powerful mission to protect life," says Fields, Axon's new CLO. "I have had the pleasure to work with an incredible team of individuals at Axon, and I look forward to helping Axon continue to build the public safety ecosystem of the future."

Fields joined Axon in 2011 as litigation counsel and subsequently held positions including VP of Legal and Government Affairs and SVP & General Counsel before being promoted to EVP & General Counsel in January 2021, where he was responsible for overseeing Axon's legal, medical and compliance departments. In his tenure at Axon, Fields has negotiated record-breaking contracts for the company, and led strategies to significantly curtail product litigation and protect Axon's innovative intellectual property rights. Additionally, he was named 2021 General Counsel of the Year for medium-sized public companies by Arizona's Corporate Council Awards.

Previously, Fields served as an Assistant Attorney General at the Arizona Attorney General's Office, representing the state in complex civil litigation. Isaiah holds a Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctorate from Hofstra University.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 268,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc.; Corporation and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.. Axon, Axon Network, Protect Life and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

https://twitter.com/axon Axon on Twitter:

https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ Axon on Facebook:

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Corinne Clark

Public Relations Manager

Press@axon.com

TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axon