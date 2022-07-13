BRADLEY WELCOMES REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATE K. SCOTT SLOAN TO DALLAS OFFICE

DALLAS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce the arrival of K. Scott Sloan as an associate in the firm's Dallas office.

"We are pleased to add Scott to the team and know that his experience in the real estate industry will increase our team's capacity to meet the growing needs of our clients," said Bradley Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles.

Mr. Sloan is a member of Bradley's Real Estate Practice Group, focusing on real estate acquisitions, dispositions, development, financing and leasing. He regularly collaborates with developers, owners and lenders as they navigate a variety of transactions. Mr. Sloan also represents REITs, developers, private equity firms and other financial institutions in their capacities as sellers, purchasers, landlords, tenants, lenders and owners in real estate transactions.

A graduate of the Texas A&M University School of Law, Mr. Sloan received his B.E. from Vanderbilt University. He is a member of the Texas Real Estate Council and the Dallas Bar Association.

With the addition of Mr. Sloan, Bradley's Dallas office has more than tripled in size over the last three years, growing into a full-service office with particular strength in its litigation, finance, corporate, government enforcement, fintech and emerging business practice areas. The firm now has more than 50 lawyers located across its offices in Dallas and Houston and has more than 70 lawyers licensed in the state, which is part of Bradley's strategic plan to prioritize high-quality, high-value legal services for its clients in Texas and beyond.

About Bradley

Bradley combines skilled legal counsel with exceptional client service and unwavering integrity to assist a diverse range of corporate and individual clients in achieving their business goals. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, the firm's almost 600 lawyers represent regional, national and international clients in various industries, including banking and financial services, construction, energy, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, and technology, among many others.

Contact:

Vivian Hood

904.220.1915

vhood@jaffepr.com

Social Media: @bradleylegal, #legalnews, #lawyers

View original content:

SOURCE Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP