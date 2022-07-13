Hormel Foods Named to Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For List in 2022

AUSTIN, Minn., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, is pleased to announce that it has ranked No. 15 on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. This is the 22nd consecutive year the ranking has been published by Selling Power magazine.

"Once again we are honored to be recognized among the top 50 companies to sell for in the nation," said David Weber, vice president of sales, Foodservice. "We're proud of our reputation for having a sales culture that is second to none. This award is a testament to our empowered and expertly trained team of sales professionals who are committed to delivering consistent growth and profitability for our customers."

According to Janet Hogan, senior vice president, human resources, the sales program at Hormel Foods is built on the principles of clarity, focus and alignment. "Our company invests in the education, development and success of every member of the sales team," said Hogan. "We have built a culture of accountability within our sales divisions that allows us to celebrate successes while challenging team members to exceed their goals. This culture has positioned Hormel Foods as best-in-class within the industry."

To determine the final list of companies, the Selling Power's research team analyzed and ranked data across key areas including compensation and benefits, hiring, sales training, sales enablement, and diversity and inclusion.

The list encompasses companies of all sizes that are leading the charge in perseverance and determination despite facing the worst inflationary period in decades.

Selling Power magazine founder and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner said, "What attracts salespeople to work for these leading organizations is their great culture, their commitment to diversity, and their steady support of the sales team by servant leadership that focuses on creating customer value and a meaningful work environment that offers unlimited opportunities to win. These companies aim at a higher level of professionalism and trust, which in turn leads to increased sales and a lower turnover of the sales force."

The full ranking of Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2022 can be viewed here: https://www.sellingpower.com/lists/2022/50-best-companies-to-sell-for#50best

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https://www.sales30conf.com), which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit www.sellingpower.com.

