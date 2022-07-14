Laramie Dorris Promoted to Executive Vice President of Global Design and Construction for Yondr Group

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yondr Group , a global leader, developer, owner operator and service provider of data centers today announced that Laramie Dorris has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Global Design and Construction for Yondr Group. In his new role, Dorris will be responsible for the safe delivery of Yondr's data center product globally as part of Yondr Product Delivery (YPD).

Yondr Group (PRNewsfoto/Yondr Group) (PRNewswire)

Dorris is tasked to take Yondr into the next phase of project execution as the company focuses on developing a framework that enables consistency in the delivery of its digital infrastructure products.

"Laramie's extensive industry track record needs no introduction," said Eanna Murphy, COO, Global Design and Construction and Americas at Yondr Group. "He brings strong and focused leadership to our design and construction business. As our business transitions into this next phase, Laramie will best position Yondr to safely deliver industry leading projects globally at speed and scale."

Dorris has over 15 years of leadership experience with hundreds of MW in capacity delivered across several data center locations globally. During his time at Yondr, Dorris has built and led delivery teams across both the Americas and the EMEA market. As part of his expanded role, Dorris will also lead Yondr's product delivery in the APAC region.

"Delivering infrastructures at speed and scale, backed by the highest industry standards, has never been more important for our clients," said Laramie Dorris, Executive Vice President, Global Design and Construction at Yondr Group. "Our global framework for the safe delivery of our infrastructure products, robust supply chain processes and a talented team of data center experts will position our business for success and allow us to deliver on the next phase of Yondr's growth."

Yondr's growth has exceeded expectations and the business is poised to deliver significant capacity for its clients. The company has assets in over 40 locations globally including Northern Virginia, Slough, Frankfurt, Malaysia and Mumbai.

About Yondr Group

Yondr Group is a global developer, owner operator and service provider of data centers. The company specialises in delivering and operating dedicated infrastructure that is engineered for scale. As an organisation, our mission 'Global capacity responsible delivery' ensures that we achieve our vision of a tomorrow without constraints. For more information, visit www.yondrgroup.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yondr USA LLC