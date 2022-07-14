Pacaso Named Most Innovative Company Finalist in Inman Innovator Awards

Luxury Co-Ownership Platform Recognized as Trailblazer in Real Estate Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, has earned a coveted spot as an Inman Innovator Award finalist in the Most Innovative Company category. Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increase productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

"There's no doubt that Pacaso and our innovative co-ownership model offers a solution for both communities and buyers."

"The annual Inman Innovator Awards highlight forward-thinking organizations and industry trailblazers who are working to shape the future of real estate and we could not be more proud that our efforts to make second home ownership easier and more sustainable are being recognized in the industry," said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison. "The old-model of owning a whole second home is wasteful for most people and there's no doubt that Pacaso and our innovative co-ownership model offers a solution for both communities and buyers and is changing the future of real estate."

Founded in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 destinations globally and has sold 600 units since its first sale less than two years ago. For buyers, Pacaso makes second home ownership more accessible by lowering ownership cost and by reducing hassle through a fully-managed owner experience. For communities, co-ownership means less competition for single family homes, more spending at local businesses, and more tax revenue according to an economic study .

Pacaso's recognition by industry leaders further cements the increasingly common category of co-ownership as the future of real estate. The real estate industry is embracing co-ownership as Real Estate Standards Organization and its members defined co-ownership as a property type, Engel & Vӧlkers introduced Pacaso and co-ownership to its already full-service luxury brokerage, and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® selected Pacaso for its Solutions Group program, a collection of preferred business resources for the global network of 550 real estate firms. The company has also aligned with an esteemed roster of innovative real estate agents including Ryan Serhant, Josh and Matt Altman, Landon Clements and Roh Habibi in its newly formed Pacaso Agent Collective .

Winners will be announced live at Inman Connect Las Vegas, Aug. 3-5, 2022. To learn more about Pacaso, please visit the Pacaso website .

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

For more information about Pacaso and to view luxury second home listings, visit www.pacaso.com or download the Pacaso app for Android or iPhone . You can also follow Pacaso on social media @PacasoHomes on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube or @Pacaso_Homes on TikTok .

